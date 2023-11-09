Introducing Calm Mood: Breakthrough Solution for Natural Stress Relief

Advanced nutrition company Healthycell delivers all-in-one, cutting-edge mood support in an ultra-absorbable, gel delivery system

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced the launch of its latest product, Calm Mood . Developed by physicians and nutritionists, Calm Mood is a revolutionary blend of non-drowsy nutrients designed to support a sense of calm by relaxing the nervous system and promoting the balance of serotonin and dopamine. Calm Mood is a blend of potent ingredients such as Ashwagandha, known for its adaptogenic properties; L-Theanine and GABA, which promote relaxation; 5HTP to support serotonin production; Saffron for mood enhancement; and essential calm-inducing nutrients like Magnesium and B Vitamins. These ingredients are designed to melt away occasional stress and foster a sense of calm.

"Stress relief and mental well-being are critical to our overall health," commented Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa, "Our Calm Mood MICROGEL™ supplement is an easy, drug-free way to support a healthy mood and daily stress relief in an ultra-absorbable gel."

Calm Mood supports stress relief and neurotransmitter balance. The patent pending delivery system, MICROGEL™, is designed to deliver the most effective doses of multiple clinically-backed nutrients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills. Each gel pack contains over 10 different mood supporting nutrients – the equivalent of about 8 pills.

Calm Mood product packaging is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through local municipal recycling programs, and gel packs are recyclable through a partnership with TerraCycle.

Healthycell is a nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGEL™ technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement products are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

