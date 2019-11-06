Introducing Cannery Flats: A Dynamic Rental Apartment Concept in Bozeman's Historic Cannery District

What makes this development truly special is its rich, 100-year history and the commitment of Cannery District Partners in preserving its architectural heritage.

"The goal of the entire development was always to celebrate the originality of the existing buildings and revitalize them into functional, modern day versions that reflect their history," said Barry Brown, partner, Cannery District Partner. "You can always build a new building, but to weave the old with the new and incorporate the agrarian roots of the original mill and pea cannery sites is what makes the Cannery District so special."

The Cannery Flats luxury apartments in Bozeman will consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residential floor plans. Pet friendly and efficiently designed to maximize living space, the community will deliver all the excitement and convenience of living in the heart of one of Montana's most dynamic redevelopments. Boasting amazing views of the Bridger Mountains to the north and the Spanish Peaks to the south, residents will enjoy the accessibility to onsite businesses and restaurants, while also the convenience of being within walking distance of downtown Bozeman.

"Cannery Flats is Bozeman's first apartment rental community in a mixed-use development," said Gary Kachadurian, Monroe Residential Partners. "It adds housing to the excitement of The Cannery District's retail and commercial tenants. The views of and access to the Bridger Mountains, coupled with proximity to Main Street and the vibe of Bozeman, will make The Flats a truly unique and desirable place to live."

Cannery District Partners selected Monroe Residential Partners to spearhead the residential development, with initial occupancy expected in the fall of 2020. To learn more about this exceptional Bozeman Apartment rental project, visit www.canneryflats.com.

About Monroe Residential Partners

Monroe Residential Partners (MRP) is a full-service multifamily development and investment firm based in Chicago, IL. With a combined 70 years of experience specializing in the multifamily industry, the principals of MRP have completed the acquisition, development and redevelopment of over 30,000 apartments and condominiums throughout the country. Their dynamic communities offer close proximity to public transportation, the convenience of shopping, nightlife and employment. Their boutique-style, luxury apartment communities deliver well-appointed, efficiently-designed living spaces at highly competitive rental rates. Visit www.monroeresidential.com.

About Cannery District Partners

Cannery District Partners, LLC is managed by Scott Dehlendorf, Barry Brown and Lisa Tuckerman. As a team they have been integrally involved in every step of the evolution of The Cannery District, from design, entitlement, planning and financing to leasing, with the goal of establishing a thriving mixed-use development on the old mill and pea canning sites north of downtown Bozeman. The three management partners have 70+ years of combined development and financial experience in a mix of real estate, ranching, sales and marketing and financial management activities across various industries. The combined skill of the team has propelled The Cannery District's rapid recognition as an award winning, premier mixed-use development in the rapidly growing Bozeman, MT area. Visit www.cannerydistrict.com

SOURCE Monroe Residential Partners

Related Links

https://monroeresidential.com

