Introducing Cards With Pop from The Popcorn Factory

"We're excited to introduce Cards With Pop, showcasing our commitment to continued innovation and differentiation in our product offerings," said Steve Druckman, President, Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "This launch is part of our overall strategy to provide customers with more ways to express, connect and celebrate with the important people in their lives year-round. We hope this new collection will help inspire thoughtful everyday connections through clever and on-trend sentiments, often in a tongue-in-cheek way."

Each giftable greeting is affordably priced at $9.99, which includes free ground shipping within the continental United States. Designs within the Cards With Pop collection will be updated weekly, based on trends and cultural conversations. A sampling of current sentiments available for gifting include:

As the collection evolves with new everyday sentiments and designs, customers can stay up-to-date by connecting with The Popcorn Factory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #CardsWithPop.

About The Popcorn Factory®

For 40 years, The Popcorn Factory has delighted customers with flavorful popcorn and gourmet snack gifts. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, The Popcorn Factory specializes in fresh-popped popcorn using the finest corn grown in the United States. Each kernel is air popped using 100% corn oil and mixtures of classic and seasonal varieties, as well as unique flavor combinations. Offerings include iconic gallon tins, featuring exclusive designs, and packaging created for all celebratory and gift-giving occasions. The Popcorn Factory is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

FLWS-TPF

