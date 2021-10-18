Introducing Casa Concierge - An Innovative New Platform for Homeowners in Need of Home Renovations and Maintenance Services

ROCKY POINT, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a homeowner is no easy task! The fact is that maintaining a home takes a ton of time, effort, and money - not to mention the aggravation of finding service professionals you can trust, for repairs and maintanence!

Well all that is a thing of the past for homeowners across Long Island - Introducing Casa Concierge, an innovative new service that helps connect users with the most experience, and reputable experts across multiple fields in the home renovations, maintanence and consumer services industries!

Casa Concierge offers a wide range of services, from home renovations experts, and maintanence workers, to consumer services professionals!

CasaConcierge.com is the place to find the most trustworthy service professionals in your area - no matter what your needs might be! Whether you need a contractor for a full home renovation, a gardener to keep your lawn looking its best once a month, someone to help you assemble new furniture, or a team to wash and detail your car, from your driveway - Casa Concierge works with only the best professionals across Long Island, ensuring to vet and verify each service provider on the platform. This saves you valuable time and money - giving you the peace of mind to know your job is being done right!

In addition to servicing users, Casa Concierge also provides one of the best digital marketing platforms for business owners in the home renovations and consumer service space! Working with a team of experienced digital marketers, with over a decade in the business, they provide services such as web development, search engine optimization, lead generation and much more! Plus, when you entrust your business to Casa Concierge, you get all the benefits of being added to their in-house listing - connecting you with serious clients, who are in need of your services!

Find out more today by visiting CasaConcierge.com!

About Casa Concierge

Casa Concierge is a revolutionary new service aimed at helping homeowners across Long Island - both Nassau & Suffolk County, with all their home renovations, maintanence work, and general service needs. Despite its relatively recent debut, the Casa Concierge team has been providing marketing and business consultancy services to a wide range of businesses across multiple specialties, including a number of entities in the home improvement sectors and consumer services fields. Representing businesses large and small, Casa Concierge is the perfect platform for both users, in need of services, and businesses looking to provide services, and vastly expand their client base.

Media Contact

Nick Khan

516-304-0124

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa Concierge

Related Links

http://CasaConcierge.com

