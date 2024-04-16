Introducing Casey: A Game-Changing Cloud Service for California's QME Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseyPro announces the launch of Casey, a new business-to-business cloud service that streamlines the operations of Qualified Medical Evaluators (QME) in California. Developed to address the specific needs of QME professionals, Casey combines appointment scheduling, document management, report drafting, and payment in a single, easy-to-use platform.

With Casey, QME experts have command of all their administrative functions at their fingertips from scheduling to payment, all while ensuring compliance with state regulations. Addressing the operational needs of running a QME practice, Casey leverages the power of enterprise-level secure data management and time-saving practice management features.

Availability:

Casey is available now for QME experts seeking to improve their practice management. For more information or to sign up visit www.caseypro.com.

About CaseyPro:

CaseyPro, based in San Francisco, is committed to developing innovative technology solutions for businesses. Our mission is to empower industry professionals with the advanced tools of modern enterprises.

As efficiency and regulatory compliance become increasingly vital, Casey is the turn-key solution for QME practice management.

Key Features of Casey:

Advanced Scheduling and Compliance: Simplifies the management of appointments and compliance, integrating report reviews seamlessly.

Comprehensive Case Management: Delivers crucial case details, digitized document management, records summary, and report quality assurance.

Secure Document Access: Reliable, secure access to necessary records, promoting efficiency and safeguarding information.

Notifications and Report Preparation: Timely notification of essential deadlines and streamlines the report creation process with pre-filled case information.

Financial Management: Complete financials with invoice transparency and a simplified billing system.

