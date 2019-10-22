Introducing Cash Back Day™: One Day of Big Offers That Gives You the Gift of Cash Back This Season

November 7th, 2019 this year, and the first Thursday of November each year moving forward, Cash Back Day will feature the best selection of RetailMeNot's cash back offers. A recent RetailMeNot survey revealed that 62% of shoppers say they always look for deals during the holiday season before making a purchase. Shoppers can take advantage of an abundance of deals to kick off their holiday shopping while saving on top gifts, fashion trends, hot toys, the latest electronics and more from all their favorite stores.

Using RetailMeNot cash back offers couldn't be easier. Simply login or create a free account, choose and activate a cash back offer for where you want to shop online, then make the purchase with that retailer. Redeem your total rewards for cash via Venmo, PayPal or select a bonus-value gift card for the retailer of your choice just in time for last-minute or post-holiday shopping. Combine with other codes and sales for even greater discounts.

"Helping people save money has always been our goal and with the creation of Cash Back Day, we're doubling down on that mission by offering twice as much savings to shoppers just in time for the holidays," said Sara Skirboll, Shopping & Trends Expert for RetailMeNot. "With Cash Back Day, shoppers can save money early and then get their payout right before Christmas for any last-minute and post-holiday needs."

Top retailers participating in Cash Back Day include:

Amazon

Macy's

adidas

Asos

Home Depot

Hilton

Snapfish

Tarte

Academy

Overstock

CVS Photo

Land's End

Kendra Scott

Stubhub

Talbots

Kay Jewelers

Finish Line and more

"We are thrilled to offer consumers such a great savings opportunity this season. Cash back offers will also benefit retailers who are looking to capture consumers' attention early in the season and drive repeat purchases later," said Marissa Tarleton, CEO of RetailMeNot. "We have worked hand-in-hand with our trusted retail partners to bring a large number of exclusive deals to shoppers and help them save on everything they need as they prepare for the holidays."

For more information visit www.retailmenot.com/cashback and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for up to the minute news.

For media requests, press interviews or if you're an advertiser interested in learning more about Cash Back Day, please contact media@rmn.com.

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands, restaurants and pharmacies. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, gift card deals, and the RetailMeNot Genie browser extension. Savings are also provided in consumers' mailboxes through the RetailMeNot Everyday™ direct mail package, and at the pharmacy with RxSaver by RetailMeNot.

RetailMeNot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings. To learn more, visit www.retailmenot.com/corp or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

SOURCE RetailMeNot

Related Links

http://www.retailmenot.com

