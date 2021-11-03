Introducing Cashew Fruit Meat from Cajú Love-- A NEW Sustainable and Versatile Plant-Based Meat Alternative

HONOLULU, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajú Love is the first-ever company in the US to introduce cashew fruit meat, a sustainable plant-based meat alternative, to the market. It is diverting biowaste and using the fruit fibers as a plant-based meat alternative, making its healthy, vegan, organic and whole food cashew meat sustainable while promoting 0% food waste.

Cajú Love Founders BBQ sandwich with cashew fruit meat

The cashew nut and cashew juice industries throw away millions of cashew fruits every year. Using the discarded but nutritious fiber promotes a sustainable solution to waste from the juice industry. As a by-product, cashew fruit meat doesn't require any additional water or land for production, making it one of the most sustainable meatless options.

"When I found out that cashew nuts grew on a fruit that was considered waste in the nut industry, I knew we had to do something to change that. The fruit is full of health benefits and cooks just like chicken, pork, tuna and ground meat—it is delicious. My mission is to share with the world a quality whole food plant-based meat alternative that is good for you and sustainable," said Felipe Barreneche, Co-founder of Cajú Love.

Rich in fat, fiber, minerals, protein, tannins, and vitamin C, cashew apples fight inflammation, protect brain health, and support healthy blood sugar levels. They also enhance physical fitness and reduce oxidative stress in the middle-aged and elderly. Sweet, acidic and a little savory, cashew fruits are meaty. Apart from being easy to cook and made from one nutritious ingredient, Cajú Love's organic cashew meat is also GMO, gluten, preservative, and soy-free.

"Our goal is to make it easy for people to make a positive impact in the world and their life through their food choices. Everything we consume directly affects our health and the health of our planet. Cashew fruit meat is an extremely nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle and one of the most sustainable food options. With every cashew meat pack you purchase, you are helping divert food waste and reduce water and land use for food supply," said Alana Lima, Co-founder of Cajú Love.

To know more about Cajú Love's plant-based, wholesome meatless alternative, visit https://cajulove.com/

About Cajú Love

Cajú Love is a sustainable startup with a mission to inspire mindful eating and conscious living by sharing high quality and organic cashew fruit meat as a meatless alternative with the world. It is passionate about creating a positive impact on its consumers and the planet through its products by spreading awareness around good food choices. The company currently sells cashew meat online nationwide and plans on creating a non-profit to empower communities around the world.

