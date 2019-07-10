Introducing Castrol® ePODS™ - A Game Changing Innovation from Castrol®

"At Castrol, we are continuously looking to innovate beyond oil to help our workshops run better and look more premium, which keeps their customers coming back," said David Bouet, President of BP Lubricants USA Inc. "With the launch of Castrol ePODS, we're excited to deliver a more efficient motor oil dispensing system that also adds a premium look for our professional shops."

Today's most commonly used systems are messy, inefficient and bulky, which challenges inventory management and clutters shops. Castrol ePODS has a premium look and enables multiple viscosity grades with no cross contamination in oil changes; adding efficiency and enabling faster oil changing times. Efficient never looked so good.

Castrol ePODS brings a premium presence to repair shops, enables flexible viscosity assortment and offers multiple business benefits to shop owners:

Maximum oil usage: Gravity-fed design ensures you get to sell every last drop

Gravity-fed design ensures you get to sell every last drop Efficient inventory management: Right sized, five-gallon package enables four viscosity grades in a reduced footprint; translucent bottle with measurement notches lets you see exactly how much inventory you have preventing out of stocks; and reduces inventory carrying costs

Right sized, five-gallon package enables four viscosity grades in a reduced footprint; translucent bottle with measurement notches lets you see exactly how much inventory you have preventing out of stocks; and reduces inventory carrying costs Premium look for a professional shop: Fully integrated design with zero cross contamination with one pitcher dedicated to each viscosity grade bottle

Discerning customers want their vehicles serviced in an environment that is clean and professional, and Castrol ePODS meets this demand giving repair shops a premium and exclusive solution for their oil change needs. Now available nationwide, you can upgrade your shop with Castrol ePODS. Visit www.MyCastrolePODS.com for more information.

About Castrol®

Castrol is one of the world's leading lubricant brands, with a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and in space for over 100 years. Castrol is part of the BP group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol, visit https://www.castrol.com/.

SOURCE Castrol

Related Links

https://www.castrol.com/

