Introducing CATALYST - Earth Data, Simplified

"At PCI, we decided that if we want to change how people think about Earth Observation then we need to change how people think about PCI – internally and externally. And with that, I am proud to introduce CATALYST," June added.

The CATALYST team provided a live demonstration of how satellite-based earth observation analytics was combined with non-earth observation data to produce a different outcome for critical infrastructure monitoring.

The new product introduction signals an inflection point in PCI's history, with the key focus now moving towards bringing the high-quality science it has created over its history into the hands of decision makers. The live demonstration is accessible at https://insights.catalyst.earth.

CATALYST offers many new technology delivery methods that are cost-effective and scalable including CATALYST Services, Insights, OEM, Professional, and Enterprise. Flexible business models are offered (subscription, on demand, and perpetual licensing).

About us

CATALYST is a PCI Geomatics brand. We believe we need to change how people think about Earth Observation innovation by making Earth data simple to use for everyone. CATALYST puts our leading-edge photogrammetry and remote sensing software solutions into the hands of decision makers to solve their challenges differently.

SOURCE PCI Geomatics - CATALYST - Earth Data Simplified