Introducing CATALYST - Earth Data, Simplified
Oct 29, 2020, 15:32 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PCI Geomatics, a world leading developer of remote sensing and photogrammetric software and systems, today introduced CATALYST- Earth Data, Simplified, now live at https://Catalyst.Earth.
"PCI has been at the forefront of Earth Observation innovation for years and today we see the need for different conversations to produce different outcomes to the 21st century Geoscience issues that we face globally. Simply put, we want to leave the Earth in a better place than we found it," said June McAlarey, President and CEO, during the live launch event.
"At PCI, we decided that if we want to change how people think about Earth Observation then we need to change how people think about PCI – internally and externally. And with that, I am proud to introduce CATALYST," June added.
The CATALYST team provided a live demonstration of how satellite-based earth observation analytics was combined with non-earth observation data to produce a different outcome for critical infrastructure monitoring.
The new product introduction signals an inflection point in PCI's history, with the key focus now moving towards bringing the high-quality science it has created over its history into the hands of decision makers. The live demonstration is accessible at https://insights.catalyst.earth.
CATALYST offers many new technology delivery methods that are cost-effective and scalable including CATALYST Services, Insights, OEM, Professional, and Enterprise. Flexible business models are offered (subscription, on demand, and perpetual licensing).
About us
CATALYST is a PCI Geomatics brand. We believe we need to change how people think about Earth Observation innovation by making Earth data simple to use for everyone. CATALYST puts our leading-edge photogrammetry and remote sensing software solutions into the hands of decision makers to solve their challenges differently.
SOURCE PCI Geomatics - CATALYST - Earth Data Simplified