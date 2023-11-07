Introducing CCULTURE: A New Global Travel Inspired, Multi-Benefit, Botanical Beauty Brand

News provided by

CCULTURE

07 Nov, 2023, 08:46 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCULTURE launches its debut collection of premium multi-benefit skin and hair care products featuring distinguished globally sourced botanical ingredients focused on anti-aging prevention, nourishment and repair. The CCULTURE brand was established in 2023, rooted in a strong belief in the power of plant based natural ingredients for skin nutrition and wellness and coupled with the cultural discovery joys in travel. 

Continue Reading
Introducing CCULTURE: A New Global Travel Inspired, Multi-Benefit, Botanical Beauty Brand
Introducing CCULTURE: A New Global Travel Inspired, Multi-Benefit, Botanical Beauty Brand

Transitioning from a career in corporate beauty planning to a degree in organic skincare formulation, founder Lisa Paik spent years traveling abroad where she was exposed to powerful natural ingredients uncommon in the United States market but regionally acclaimed in beauty regimens spanning from Europe to Asia to Africa. Blending her former beauty business experience with product formulation skills and education, Paik researches and culls botanical ingredients with maximal nutritional value and efficacy, sourcing local and organic when possible. The result is a thoughtful capsule collection of gentle, efficacious anti-aging products featuring quality natural ingredients that work synergically to enhance skin and hair's inherent radiance. 

At the heart of CCULTURE's collection are a trio of 100% botanical face and hair oils featuring nutrient rich cold pressed botanicals that are fast absorbing and deeply nourishing to the skin. The clean oil blends feature familiar ingredients like plum, watermelon, rose hip and cherry alongside internationally sourced ximenia, cape chestnut, arugula, broccoli and Abyssinian oils.

The brand also offers serums and moisturizers that feature natural and gentle alternatives for popular laboratory derived skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid and retinol in formulations further enhanced with potent complementing anti-aging natural ingredients like galactomyces ferment, ergothioneine and kakadu plum.

All CCULTURE products are comprised of natural ingredients that are cruelty, non-toxic and paraben free. Retail prices range from $38 for a 0.5 ounce Bakuchiol Eye Cream up to $62 for a 2.0 ounce Hyaluronic Acid Alternative Serum.

The collection is available for purchase now at https://www.cculturebeauty.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Paik, CCULTURE, [email protected], www.cculturebeauty.com

SOURCE CCULTURE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.