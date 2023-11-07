NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCULTURE launches its debut collection of premium multi-benefit skin and hair care products featuring distinguished globally sourced botanical ingredients focused on anti-aging prevention, nourishment and repair. The CCULTURE brand was established in 2023, rooted in a strong belief in the power of plant based natural ingredients for skin nutrition and wellness and coupled with the cultural discovery joys in travel.

Introducing CCULTURE: A New Global Travel Inspired, Multi-Benefit, Botanical Beauty Brand

Transitioning from a career in corporate beauty planning to a degree in organic skincare formulation, founder Lisa Paik spent years traveling abroad where she was exposed to powerful natural ingredients uncommon in the United States market but regionally acclaimed in beauty regimens spanning from Europe to Asia to Africa. Blending her former beauty business experience with product formulation skills and education, Paik researches and culls botanical ingredients with maximal nutritional value and efficacy, sourcing local and organic when possible. The result is a thoughtful capsule collection of gentle, efficacious anti-aging products featuring quality natural ingredients that work synergically to enhance skin and hair's inherent radiance.

At the heart of CCULTURE's collection are a trio of 100% botanical face and hair oils featuring nutrient rich cold pressed botanicals that are fast absorbing and deeply nourishing to the skin. The clean oil blends feature familiar ingredients like plum, watermelon, rose hip and cherry alongside internationally sourced ximenia, cape chestnut, arugula, broccoli and Abyssinian oils.

The brand also offers serums and moisturizers that feature natural and gentle alternatives for popular laboratory derived skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid and retinol in formulations further enhanced with potent complementing anti-aging natural ingredients like galactomyces ferment, ergothioneine and kakadu plum.

All CCULTURE products are comprised of natural ingredients that are cruelty, non-toxic and paraben free. Retail prices range from $38 for a 0.5 ounce Bakuchiol Eye Cream up to $62 for a 2.0 ounce Hyaluronic Acid Alternative Serum.

The collection is available for purchase now at https://www.cculturebeauty.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Paik, CCULTURE, [email protected], www.cculturebeauty.com

SOURCE CCULTURE