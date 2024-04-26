Introducing Ceph Squid: The Future of Storage Today, Reinforced by Strongest Alliance Yet

Squid release marks significant milestone as Ceph Foundation unveils new Diamond Members and revamped membership tiers

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ceph Foundation, the global community dedicated to fostering the growth and advancement of Ceph , is excited to announce the release of Ceph Squid, which comes with several performance and space efficiency features along with enhanced protocol support. The Ceph Foundation is also pleased to announce three additional Diamond Members, revamped membership tiers and benefits, and the date for Cephalocon 2024.

Ceph continues to be the most popular open source storage solution for modern data storage challenges due to its highly scalable, resilient, and flexible architecture. Having recently reached 1 exabyte of storage reported by users in more than 3,000 Ceph clusters across the community, Ceph has solidified its position as the cornerstone of open source data storage. The release of Ceph Squid represents a significant milestone toward providing scalable, reliable, and flexible storage solutions that meet the ever-evolving demands of digital data storage.

Features of Ceph Squid include:

Improvements to BlueStore to reduce latency and CPU requirements for snapshot intensive workloads.

BlueStore now uses RocksDB compression by default for increased average performance and reduced space usage.

Enhancements for CRUSH to support more flexible and cost effective erasure coding configurations.

Much improved read performance and stability with Crimson. It now supports scrub, partial recovery and osdmap trimming. There have been significant performance improvements in areas like the I/O path to disk and multi-core messenger.

In addition to the release of Squid, the Ceph Foundation is excited to welcome Bloomberg, IBM, and 45Drives as Diamond Members, alongside a comprehensive revamp of membership tiers and benefits. With the goal of strengthening collaborative efforts and Ceph's commitment to open source excellence, new membership tiers include Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver, each with their own benefits and responsibilities. Detailed information about these enhanced benefits can be found on the Ceph website .

"Our Diamond Membership is a symbol of our commitment to the future of Ceph and its growing community, about which we are very excited and enthusiastic," said Matthew Leonard, Bloomberg's Head of Storage Engineering and a Member of the Ceph Foundation's Governing Board. "As another enterprise user voice, Bloomberg is actively involved in working with and influencing the Ceph community and is focused on reinforcing Ceph's place as the premier open source software-defined storage platform."

"With our Diamond Membership in the Ceph Foundation, we would like to reinforce our trust in Ceph and our commitment to open source," said Vincent Hsu, IBM Fellow, CTO & VP of IBM Storage. "We believe that Ceph possesses the qualities to fulfill storage requirements for enterprises looking for a reliable, scalable, flexible and efficient data storage solution. The upcoming Squid release serves as a testament to how the Ceph project continues to deliver innovative features to users without compromising on quality. Through the Ceph Foundation's new Ceph User Council initiative, we hope to further connect with the Ceph community to constantly improve the project."

"Our Diamond membership in the Ceph Foundation reflects our unwavering commitment to open-source excellence," said Doug Milburn, Co-founder and President of 45Drives. "Together, we'll continue to redefine storage solutions for the modern era."

Ceph is also excited to share a first look at Cephalocon 2024, set to take place this December in Geneva, Switzerland. Running December 4-5, 2024, Cephalocon is a yearly forum for the Ceph community to come together, share knowledge, showcase the latest innovations, and strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem. Registration will open soon, and interested participants can save the date here .

Ceph continues to drive the future of storage, and welcomes developers, partners, and technology enthusiasts to get involved. To explore the enhanced benefits of the Ceph Foundation membership, learn more about Squid, or register for Cephalocon 2024, please visit the Ceph website .

About the Ceph Foundation

Ceph is a unified distributed storage system providing applications object, block, and file system interfaces in a single unified storage cluster—making Ceph flexible, reliable and easy for you to manage. Ceph is built on the Reliable Autonomic Distributed Object Store (RADOS), which provides a highly available and scalable fabric that can either be consumed directly or via higher-level object, block and file services that are built on top. The Ceph Foundation is a directed fund under The Linux Foundation. It provides a neutral home for the Ceph community to collaborate and grow, and is supported by members across multiple industries.

