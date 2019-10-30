Introducing Cepoint's 1U rack-mount (AFA) All Flash Array NAS (Network Attached Storage) with raw capacity up to 122TB
All-Flash Array (AFA) NAS Storage enclosure holds capacity up to 122TB Fast Solid-State Array (SSA) in 1U or 2U rugged Industrial rackmount with optional 110/230V AC or DC battery power
Oct 30, 2019, 11:01 ET
BOSTON and HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All Flash Array is Industrial grade NAS server utilizing All SSD Enterprise drives for very fast performance, reliability and agility designed for Industrial applications such as Oil & Gas, Telecommunications, Electric Power generation Plants and heavy applications demand of data access and processes.
It is not surprising that Cepoint's HyperNAS series Enterprise Industrial NAS Servers ships with option of 110V/230V AC power supply or 48V – 72V DC and 85V DC – 220V DC power supply option, making the Cepoint 1U rackmount HyperNAS™ series suitable for a variety of Industries and applications.
Advantages of HyperNAS™:
- FAST & RELIABLE – Up to 4,000,000 4KB Random Read IOPS, 23 GB/s; <1ms latency
- Designed for Enterprise and Industrial 24/7 uptime mission-critical workloads and Reliability such as CDN, Edge Computing, I-cloud, Datacenters and large databases.
- Data Integrity protection with ECC protection
- AES 256-bit SED (Self-Encryption) option
- Industrial Operating Temp up to 60º C.
- Rugged Environment: MIL-STD-810F compliant
- MTBF up to 2 million hours
- SNART monitoring, Fail Alarm, Remote management..etc..
- Ruggedness: Designed for MIL-STD-810F and 24/7 Harsh Industrial operating Environment.
- LAN Support: Supports Dual LAN with Teaming function
- Host/client OS support:
- Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Linux, Oracle Solaris, AIX, HP-UX, Mac OS, VMware, ESX
APPLICATIONS:
OLTP Databases
Caching
Server Visualization
SFD (Software Defined Storage)
Contact:
E-mail: sales@cepoint.com website: http://www.cepoint.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12796038
SOURCE Cepoint Networks, LLC
