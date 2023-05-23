Introducing Ceretone's Core One: The Revolutionary OTC Hearing Aid Launching on Indiegogo in May

ONTARIO, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceretone, the audiology technology innovator, is excited to announce that its latest product, the Core One, will be launched on Indiegogo on May 30, 2023. The Core One is set to be the smallest over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid on the market, providing individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss a discreet and reliable solution. Programmed for use by individuals of all levels of tech-savvy, the Core One enables engagement in social activities without any encumbering factors or the need to visit a doctor to provide a hearing device.

Designed with Ease of Use and Environmental Sound Changes in Mind

Weighing less than a gram, the Core One effortlessly fits into the ear canal, providing a discreet and unobtrusive hearing solution. The Core One's secure fit is possible due to its unique layered umbrella shape tip, ensuring all-day stability without sacrificing comfort. The device was crafted to conform to the ear for a perfect fit during extended periods of use. Robust and resilient, it boasts an IP66 water resistance rating. This ensures worry-free usage in sweaty sports activities or rainy weather conditions without compromising the device's functionality or durability. This unique design has already gained industry recognition, earning accolades such as the RedDot Award, the 2023 French Design Award, and the Platinum Winner 2023 for the MUSE Design Awards.

The Core One excels in a wide range of scenarios, catering to the diverse lifestyles of its users. Whether engaged in social gatherings, business meetings, outdoor activities, sports, driving, or dining in bustling restaurants, Core One wearers are ensured a seamless hearing experience.

Easy for Wearers of All Tech Levels to Use

The Core One also offers an array of features that elevate the user experience, no matter what tech background they have. With its included charging case, wearers can enjoy up to 13 hours of usage without the need for a recharge, and when recharging is necessary, it is fast, with a full charge achieved in just 2 hours. Paired with the Core One's user-friendly app, wearers have control over their hearing experience. The app allows for individualized volume adjustments for each ear, with the added convenience of storing the settings for future use. 

To learn more, please visit https://coreone.ceretone.co/, or the Core One Indiegogo page: https://igg.me/at/ceretone

About Ceretone

Ceretone was founded with a mission to empower people with hearing loss to live their lives to the fullest. Our team of engineers, audiologists, and designers is dedicated to enabling the availability and affordability of hearing aids.

CONTACT: Lincoln, [email protected]

SOURCE Ceretone

