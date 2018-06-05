Introducing Chainyard - North Carolina's Largest Blockchain Specialist

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local technology services firm IT People created one of the area's first blockchain consulting teams in 2016. Today, they launched the team as its own business, Chainyard. With over 45 employees, Chainyard is North Carolina's largest firm specializing in helping businesses benefit from the use of blockchain technology.

IT People was early to recognize the opportunity to use blockchain technology in business scenarios far beyond its cryptocurrency roots. The team has already provided blockchain consulting and implementation services to many Fortune 100 companies. These projects have shown blockchain's value in financial services, supply chain, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and government.

Since its founding in 1999, IT People has adapted its IT project and workforce solutions business to multiple technology shifts. Blockchain is different though. "Blockchain is transformational for business," said Isaac Kunkel, Chainyard's consulting services lead. "It's poised to fundamentally change the way industries operate. After delivering over a dozen blockchain projects, we've learned what it takes to navigate this fast-moving area. The launch of Chainyard recognizes that businesses need a focused multi-disciplinary partner to help them succeed with blockchain."

"Chainyard gives us a singularly focused blockchain consulting company," said Sai Nidamarty, CEO of IT People. "By combining our extensive blockchain experience and thought leadership with our delivery excellence, we've created a comprehensive approach for our customers and partners to accelerate their ideas from concept to production."

About Chainyard

Chainyard is not just a group of Blockchain enthusiasts, but also a dynamic organization with the people, process and technology that goes with developing world-class business and software solutions.

We offer education, technical workshops, architecture assessments, business systems solution design, user interface design, continuous integration and delivery pipelines, operational impact assessments, network support services, consortium building, governance models and other activities that are critical to enabling a business to participate in a decentralized ecosystem.

To learn more about Chainyard, IT People, or to book an interview, contact Isaac Kunkel at 919.806.3535 x101 or email isaac.kunkel@chainyard.com, or visit the website at www.chainyard.com.

