Introducing Chef+: Chef's Most Advanced Meal Assembly Robot Yet
News provided byChef Robotics
Dec 18, 2025, 12:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Robotics, a leader in AI-enabled robotic meal assembly for the food manufacturing industry, today announced Chef+, the company's most advanced meal assembly robot yet. Built on insights from over 80 million servings in production, Chef+ delivers maximum reliability, 2x ingredient capacity, reduced footprint, improved food safety, and enhanced usability and performance.
