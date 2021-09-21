Introducing Chelsea Design -- Miami's Award-Winning Interior Design Firm

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Design is an interior design firm based out of Miami Florida that helps their clients cultivate the right look for their space.

Chelsea Design

Since they were founded in 2006, Co-Owners Samantha McKenna and Regina Agro have been helping property owners and commercial businesses create more welcoming and productive spaces. When asked what the motivation behind forming their interior design business was, Samantha and Regina replied, "We both wanted to design timeless interiors that everyone will love and can enjoy." They added, "We know that no two clients are alike, and that's what we love about what we do. Each and every space presents different challenges and opportunities that really make our work fun and rewarding. I couldn't imagine doing anything else!"

Chelsea Design interior design projects are completely unique from one interior to the next. However, there are some common themes that can be found in Samantha and Regina's work. They love implementing lots of natural light, simplifying, refining, and creatively using textures. For some of their more popular designs, you can view their various works for yourself on the Portfolio page of their website.

Though Chelsea Design is an interior design firm, they provide a start-to-finish service. They employ a network of architects, general contractors, subcontractors, and other industry professionals all in an effort to create a more seamless experience. They pride themselves on being hands-on with contractors and clients alike. They aim to create a design vision that suits the client's needs, then stay with you as that design is executed and brought to fruition.

Throughout its years of service, Chelsea Design has accumulated a number of accolades for its interior design services. Since 2006, Chelsea Design has earned various awards such as:

AAUD Best Interior Design Firm in 2009

Best of Florida Home Design & Planning in 2012

DCOTA Stars on the Rise in 2017

Hall of Fame Best of South Florida Interior Design & Planning on Six Occasions

Their many designs can be found throughout homes and businesses all through Miami as well as the Bahamas.

About Chelsea Design:

Chelsea Design was founded in Miami Florida in 2006 by Co-Owners Samantha McKenna and Regina Agro. Regina Agro and Samantha McKenna both spent time working for a large South Florida interior design firm that completed projects all throughout the United States and the Caribbean. Together, they have created a successful interior design firm that earns more than 90% of its business from repeat clients and/or client referrals. You can learn more about Chelsea Design by visiting ChelseaDesignMiami.com.

