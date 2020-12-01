Introducing Chillax'n™ CBD For Effective And Affordable Feel-Good Relief

Chillax'n™ CBD is the real deal, upholding numerous certifications to produce the highest quality, most affordable CBD to help alleviate soreness and stress, melt away tension, enhance mood, fight inflammation and promote natural sleep cycles. The new line of premium CBD products starts at $8.99 and includes 20mg Certified Organic CBD Water and Oil Concentrate Tinctures, 30mg CBD Single-Use Shots, 10mg CBD Mouth Spray, 250mg CBD Beverage Enhancers, 200mg CBD Body Creams, 50mg CBD Mask Spray, CBD Candles and Diffusers. Chillax'n™ CBD products include 100% USA Farmed Hemp, non-detectible THC, are made by PhD Experts, and are ISO 3rd party tested.

"Being oil experts and knowing oil is one of the most popular delivery methods for CBD led us to create Chillax'n™ CBD. Our oils serve as an excellent carrier and CBD bioavailability is enhanced when consumed with fats, like our coconut & MCT oil," said company Founder and CEO Erin Meagher. "The Chillax'n™ brand was born from recognizing that after a hard day's work, everyone just needs to have a bit of this Chillax'n™ lifestyle, we here in Florida get to enjoy year-round."

Chillax'n™ CBD is produced according to the company's 4 Diamond Approach—'Beneficial for You' products, quality, transparency, and social impact—guaranteeing high standards within a transparent and socially responsible business and manufacturing practice. The company maintains an SQF Level III rating, a FLDBPR cosmetics permit, and an FDA compliant facility, while holding USDA Certified Organic, Kosher, and Fair For Life Certifications – setting the benchmark for quality in the industry.

For additional information and to purchase Chillax'n™ CBD, visit Chillaxn.com.

About Chillax'n CBD

Chillax'n™ CBD is a product of Beneficial Blends, a leader in edible oils and other goods for more than a decade. Beneficial Blends is recognized for its excellence in manufacturing and sustained revenue growth, awarded for the sixth year, on the INC5000 and for the fifth consecutive year as Tampa Bay Business Journals Fastest Growing Companies.

