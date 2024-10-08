Introducing ChipAgents: the World's First AI Agent for Chip Design and Verification

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- today we announced the launch of ChipAgents , the world's first AI agent designed to revolutionize chip design and verification workflows for hardware engineers and semiconductor companies.

ChipAgents: The World's First AI Agent for Chip Design and Verification Post this ChipAgents: The World's First AI Agent for Chip Design and Verification

Building on cutting-edge generative AI, ChipAgents empowers chip designers with a powerful assistant that drastically accelerates RTL code verification, debugging, and design optimization. With its seamless integration into existing workflows, ChipAgents redefines productivity, with a goal of enabling design teams to improve productivity by 10x and dramatically reduce design verification cycles.

ChipAgents represents a radical leap in chip design and verification technology, powered by advanced generative AI. This revolutionary AI agent empowers designers to transform their concepts into precise design specifications using simple language prompts. ChipAgents seamlessly analyzes and generates RTL design specs and code, auto-completes Verilog, and automates the creation of testbenches, eliminating the need for tedious manual coding. Through real-time learning from simulations, it autonomously verifies and debugs design code, ensuring comprehensive testing and top-tier quality. By drastically reducing design and verification cycles, ChipAgents accelerates time-to-market, slashes development costs, and redefines productivity for semiconductor engineers and companies alike. With its collaborative AI agent approach, ChipAgents is set to reinvent the future of chip design and verification.

"ChipAgents marks a pivotal shift in how the semiconductor industry approaches design and verification. We believe AI agents are the key to solving complex EDA challenges and bringing innovations to market faster," said William Wang, Founder and CEO of Alpha Design AI.

The leadership team at Alpha Design AI is anchored by renowned experts in AI and semiconductor, combining deep research expertise and entrepreneurial acumen. Prof. William Wang, a pioneer in large language models and generative AI, holds the Mellichamp Chair in AI at University of California, Santa Barbara. He was named IEEE's AI's 10 to Watch, and received multiple awards including the prestigious IEEE SPS Laplace Award, DARPA Young Faculty Award, and NSF CAREER Award, his research has had a far-reaching impact across AI, NLP, and machine learning. Prof. John Bowers, holding the Fred Kavli Chair in Nanotechnology and a Member of National Academy of Engineering, brings extensive entrepreneurial experience with multiple successful ventures in photonics and silicon ICs. His contributions as a co-founder of companies like Quintessent and Aurrion, combined with his position as Director of the Institute for Energy Efficiency, are valuable for Alpha Design. The founding engineering team includes veterans from industry giants such as Amazon, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Meta, Yahoo, Snowflake, Salesforce, and NEC, providing a strong technical foundation to build transformative AI solutions for chip design and verification.

Alpha Design AI has successfully raised $3.09M in its pre-seed funding round, led by ScOp Venture Capital, with additional participation from Impact Assets, Amino Capital, prominent semiconductor executives, and angel investors. This investment enables Alpha Design AI to accelerate the development and deployment of its agentic AI tools for chip design and verification. The strategic backing from both leading venture capital firms and industry experts underscores the company's potential to revolutionize the semiconductor design process through agentic AI innovation.

Book a demo today with the ChipAgents team to learn more about ChipAgents.

About Alpha Design AI

Alpha Design AI is a generative AI startup specializing in chip design and verification tools. Its flagship product, ChipAgents, empowers hardware engineers and verification teams with AI-driven solutions to streamline complex tasks, improve accuracy, and accelerate time-to-market.

For more information, visit ChipAgents or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

Media Contact:

William Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Design AI