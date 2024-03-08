Introducing Chroma Creators™: Atlanta's first A.I. - enabled Multicultural Branding and Marketing Agency

ATLANTA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marketing landscape is set to shift as Chroma Creators™ is redefining the industry's approach to multicultural branding and marketing. Birthed from the mind of Octavia Warren, the powerhouse behind Atlanta's award-winning Creative Juice, this new movement is about celebrating Black excellence, Black culture, and innovation like never before. With over 11 years of smashing stereotypes and breaking through glass ceilings, Warren is now blending A.I. with real, raw Black narratives to bring audiences marketing that hits right at home.

A Chroma Creators A.I Generated Image A Chroma Creators A.I Generated Image

As Atlanta's first A.I.-enabled multicultural marketing agency, Chroma Creators leverages technologies like MidJourney and ChatGPT to help Black brands scale faster and to bridge the gap between corporate and culture. Plus, their global footprint allows them to service clients anywhere in the world.

What the Chromies Offer:

A.I.-Enhanced Logo Design and Branding

Responsive Website Design

Custom A.I. - Generated Imagery

Targeted Multicultural Influencer Marketing

Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solutions

"After running my agency for over a decade, I've seen firsthand how businesses struggle to reach Black audiences in a way that feels genuine and authentic," Warren said. "Sadly, mainstream marketing often misses the mark with our communities. It's time for a change. We're here to shake things up, ensuring Black voices are heard, respected, and celebrated."

"I remember a time when you could not find a stock photo of a black hand holding an iPhone. Our A.I.-enhanced capabilities allow us to create custom imagery that transcends the limitations of traditional stock photography," explains Warren. "This means that every aspect of our clients' branding can reflect genuine, culturally rich narratives."

Create With Chroma:

Want to support the Chromies? Spread the word, follow them on social media or share this with a friend! Visit chromacreators.agency to learn more about their unique mission.

#wearechroma

Contact:

Octavia Warren, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-844-JUICERZ (584-2379)

SOURCE Chroma Creators