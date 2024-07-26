Introducing ChxItOut - Quiet Events no line, headphone management solution at parties

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quiet Events is thrilled to announce a partnership with ChxItOut, the groundbreaking Android app that revolutionizes high volume rentals for any equipment but focused on Silent Disco Parties and Silent Session Conference headphones. It's the quickest way to Rent and Return items, reducing theft, providing marketing opportunities and generating useful reports.

Key Features:

Express Check-In: Pre-fill email, phone, and deposit details to generate a QR code for lightning-fast check-ins or Scan 3rd-party ticketing QR codes to link accounts instantly.



Flexible Security Deposit Methods: Choose from various deposit options: Tap to Pay, Credit, Debit, Ticket Payment, Photo ID, or no deposit.



Quick Return Mode: At the end of an event, check headphones back in swiftly and watch the outstanding count decrease in real time.



Powerful Marketing & Branding: Keep in touch with attendees with personalized emails, SMS messages, and app branding while collecting reviews and engaging the audience effectively.

William Petz – CEO of Quiet Events "With ChxItOut's patent-pending technology, Quiet Events can complete a rental in as little as 11 seconds! We can now say hello to efficiency and goodbye to long lines and upset attendees."

Whether you're an event organizer, silent disco business owner, or just someone who needs a way to quickly rent items with unparalleled speed and efficiency, ChxItOut is your go-to solution. Go to ChxItOut.com to learn more and set up an account.

SOURCE Quiet Events Inc.