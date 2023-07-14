Introducing Cigar Scrubs: U.S. Military Veteran-Owned Cigar Accessories Company in Charlotte, NC, Revolutionizes Post-Smoking Experience with the Ultimate Solution to Achieve a Smoke-Free Experience After a Cigar

News provided by

Cigar Scrubs

14 Jul, 2023, 07:43 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigar enthusiasts, Cigar Scrubs is here to revolutionize the cigar-smoking experience. Cigar enthusiasts understand that while cigar smoke may not affect them directly, it can have a significant impact on their closest loved ones. That's why Cigar Scrubs developed a remarkable product that removes cigar smoke and odor from their hands, face, and hair in less than 30 seconds, ensuring a post-smoke-free environment for all.

Continue Reading
Handmade & Military Veteran Owned
Handmade & Military Veteran Owned
No more spending valuable time in the shower, desperately scrubbing away the stubborn smoke scent. Cigar Scrubs effortlessly penetrate deep into your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed, clean, and smoke-free. In just a matter of seconds, you can transform your post-smoke routine into a hassle-free and invigorating experience.
No more spending valuable time in the shower, desperately scrubbing away the stubborn smoke scent. Cigar Scrubs effortlessly penetrate deep into your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed, clean, and smoke-free. In just a matter of seconds, you can transform your post-smoke routine into a hassle-free and invigorating experience.

Meet Paul, the founder of Cigar Scrubs, and a passionate cigar lover himself. Paul's immediate family members and friends are allergic to smoke, and his sister had asthma before she passed away which made him well aware of the challenges cigar smoke can pose. Paul's goal is simple: to create a solution that eliminates cigar smoke and odor, so it no longer disrupts the lives of cigar enthusiasts and their loved ones.

"For far too long, the secret to combating lingering cigar smoke has been kept within the exclusive circle of cigar makers, lounges, and passionate enthusiasts. Traditional soap and water have failed to eliminate the distinctive aroma, leaving individuals to endure the unpleasant odor for hours or even days. But now, we have leveled the playing field with a game-changing product that brings an end to this negative post cigar smoke experience, said Paul, the Founder of Cigar Scrubs."

Driven by the desire to find a solution, Paul created Cigar Scrubs. The Scrub harnesses the power of activated charcoal, infused with natural oils, vitamins and 24K Gold leafs, to swiftly and effectively remove any cigar smoke and odor from hands, forearms, face, beard and hair. What's more, Cigar Scrubs moisturizes the skin and hair, ensuring the user won't only be smoke-free but also feeling fresh and rejuvenated. All of this can be achieved in less than 30 seconds of using their activated charcoal scrub with warm water. They also have a mouth scrub and a clothes scrub they will release in later 2023 and beginning of 2024.

Now anyone can experience the transformative power of their Cigar Scrubs and enhance the quality of their home life. Say goodbye to the worries of endangering loved ones who may suffer from asthma, allergies, sinus issues, or respiratory problems. With Cigar Scrubs, anyone can confidently indulge in unlimited cigars while ensuring the well-being of their family members.

Join the movement and help celebrate the launch of Cigar Scrubs on September 1st 2023, pre-order today!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Day
Founder/Manager
Cigar Scrubs
704.397.5379
[email protected]

About Cigar Scrubs: Cigar Scrubs is a revolutionary product designed to eliminate cigar smoke and odor from hands, face, beards and hair in less than 30 seconds. Crafted with activated charcoal, natural oils, and vitamins, Cigar Scrubs ensures a smoke-free experience while moisturizing the skin and hair. Discover more at cigarscrubs.com.

SOURCE Cigar Scrubs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.