Introducing Cigar Scrubs: U.S. Military Veteran-Owned Cigar Accessories Company in Charlotte, NC, Revolutionizes Post-Smoking Experience with the Ultimate Solution to Achieve a Smoke-Free Experience After a Cigar

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigar enthusiasts, Cigar Scrubs is here to revolutionize the cigar-smoking experience. Cigar enthusiasts understand that while cigar smoke may not affect them directly, it can have a significant impact on their closest loved ones. That's why Cigar Scrubs developed a remarkable product that removes cigar smoke and odor from their hands, face, and hair in less than 30 seconds, ensuring a post-smoke-free environment for all.

Handmade & Military Veteran Owned No more spending valuable time in the shower, desperately scrubbing away the stubborn smoke scent. Cigar Scrubs effortlessly penetrate deep into your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed, clean, and smoke-free. In just a matter of seconds, you can transform your post-smoke routine into a hassle-free and invigorating experience.

Meet Paul, the founder of Cigar Scrubs, and a passionate cigar lover himself. Paul's immediate family members and friends are allergic to smoke, and his sister had asthma before she passed away which made him well aware of the challenges cigar smoke can pose. Paul's goal is simple: to create a solution that eliminates cigar smoke and odor, so it no longer disrupts the lives of cigar enthusiasts and their loved ones.

"For far too long, the secret to combating lingering cigar smoke has been kept within the exclusive circle of cigar makers, lounges, and passionate enthusiasts. Traditional soap and water have failed to eliminate the distinctive aroma, leaving individuals to endure the unpleasant odor for hours or even days. But now, we have leveled the playing field with a game-changing product that brings an end to this negative post cigar smoke experience, said Paul, the Founder of Cigar Scrubs."

Driven by the desire to find a solution, Paul created Cigar Scrubs. The Scrub harnesses the power of activated charcoal, infused with natural oils, vitamins and 24K Gold leafs, to swiftly and effectively remove any cigar smoke and odor from hands, forearms, face, beard and hair. What's more, Cigar Scrubs moisturizes the skin and hair, ensuring the user won't only be smoke-free but also feeling fresh and rejuvenated. All of this can be achieved in less than 30 seconds of using their activated charcoal scrub with warm water. They also have a mouth scrub and a clothes scrub they will release in later 2023 and beginning of 2024.

Now anyone can experience the transformative power of their Cigar Scrubs and enhance the quality of their home life. Say goodbye to the worries of endangering loved ones who may suffer from asthma, allergies, sinus issues, or respiratory problems. With Cigar Scrubs, anyone can confidently indulge in unlimited cigars while ensuring the well-being of their family members.

Join the movement and help celebrate the launch of Cigar Scrubs on September 1st 2023, pre-order today!

About Cigar Scrubs: Cigar Scrubs is a revolutionary product designed to eliminate cigar smoke and odor from hands, face, beards and hair in less than 30 seconds. Crafted with activated charcoal, natural oils, and vitamins, Cigar Scrubs ensures a smoke-free experience while moisturizing the skin and hair. Discover more at cigarscrubs.com.

