Introducing Cityhome -- An Online Marketplace Connecting Small Local Businesses With Shoppers Nationwide.

Before Cityhome was introduced, shopping small businesses online was not an easy task in an online landscape dominated by e-commerce giants. With public interest in supporting small businesses increasing, Cityhome fills that gap and brings small businesses together through a highly curated e-commerce shopping experience. This model empowers small businesses to embrace the power of the collective and compete against the Amazons of the digital world while giving consumers the opportunity to find the products they are looking for closer to home. "I joined Cityhome at the height of the pandemic and couldn't be more happy about this choice. The platform is a window to a wider world, helping us reach a whole new audience. We have repeat customers all over the US." said Mairead MacClarence, shop owner of Nell MV in Massachusetts. Cityhome continues to grow and seek to empower more small businesses through their unique retail platform.

Cityhome is a clothing, goods and accessories ordering platform that connects shoppers with products from the best boutiques, brands and artists in local communities across the country. Launched in 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts, Cityhome believes that when you shop and support small businesses, something powerful happens — you support the economic empowerment of local communities.

