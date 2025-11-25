Introducing CleverCharge: An AI Powered Home EV Charger with Patent-Pending Capabilities, Expandable for the Multi-EV Future

CleverCharge is designed to meet the charge management needs of households with one or more electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, enabling the management of up to four vehicles via a single mobile application. The platform provides enhanced control, advanced features, and increased flexibility to accommodate users' daily schedules.

Distinguished by patent-pending capabilities not found in any other residential EV charger, CleverCharge equips users with an unmatched level of functionality and convenience.

The AI assistant learns users' daily driving routines to anticipate daily range needs and sends proactive charge reminders to ensure each vehicle has the necessary battery range.

Mobile notifications highlight the best times to charge when energy rates are lowest, and allow users to set charge schedules easily within the app.

The app dashboard displays vehicle battery range in miles and kilowatt-hours, providing clarity on the vehicle's range, remaining charging time and battery health.

"We created CleverCharge to meet the unique needs of families with multiple EVs in the garage, a trend we know will grow thanks to a recent study from J.D. Power that said 94 percent of EV owners were likely to consider purchasing another EV for their next car," said Scott Bolt, chief strategy officer at Danlaw. "Our goal was to make it simple and intuitive to manage the entire household's charge management needs from one app, while combining data from both the vehicle and the charger to deliver intelligent, seamless changing guidance. CleverCharge is the only home charger designed to grow with your family's needs."

CleverKey: A Plug-In Device Delivering Advanced EV Intelligence

At the core of the sophisticated CleverCharge system is the CleverKey, a patent-pending device that accesses vehicle data through the OBD-II port. CleverCharge leverages vehicle information collected by CleverKey, along with charging metrics from CleverCharge, to enable AI-powered functions such as plug-in notifications, scheduled charging, battery diagnostics, estimated charging duration, and detailed cost analysis for each electric vehicle within the household.

During the intuitive set-up process, CleverCharge automatically identifies the make and model of the vehicle and generates a unique profile for each connected CleverKey device. Additionally, when multiple CleverCharge units are deployed across various locations—such as a seasonal residence or office, the application efficiently categorizes each charger and associated vehicle according to its specific location.

Availability and pricing

CleverCharge is now available to purchase in the U.S. at www.clevercharge.com and on Amazon. Consumers can choose from two available installation variants: hardwired for $649, or NEMA 14-50 outlet plug in for $599.

CleverCharge is available with a J1772 or NACS connector. Additional CleverKeys and optional mounting accessories are sold separately.

Danlaw is offering a special Black Friday promotion of $100 off the CleverCharge price for a limited number of units. During this promotion, hardwired units will be available for $549 and NEMA 14-50 outlet plug units will be available for $499.

CleverCharge Product Specifications:

Available Installation Options: Hardwired & NEMA 14-50

Charging Speeds: up to 46 mph for hardwired version, and up to 38 mph for NEMA 14-50

Charging Power: 48A hardwired, 40A NEMA

Vehicle Connector Types: NACS (SAE J3400) or SAE J1772

Vehicle Smart Charging Compatibility: All EV and PHEV vehicles sold in North America

CleverKey Enhanced AI features: All EV and PHEV vehicles sold in North America except Tesla and Rivian, pending Society of Automotive Engineers standards support on those vehicles.

Indoor or outdoor installation

Dimensions: 12x8x3.1875 (in), 305x203x81 (mm)

About Danlaw, Inc.

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics. We focus our efforts on research and development to create intelligent solutions for an increasingly connected world. Our team is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility by driving innovation and bringing people together. Danlaw's 500+ engineering professionals have been providing automotive embedded electronics solutions to OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and Smart City initiatives for 40 years. Danlaw has engineering and manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK, EU, Australia and India.

