Introducing Cloozz: The Handmade, Interchangeable Charms for Eyewear

The first-of-its-kind collection of charms reflects the company's pulse on fashion and consumers' ever-growing desire for personalization. Available in 925 sterling silver, 14K gold or rose gold plating, each Cloo is adorned with superior quality enamel and embellished with Swarovski ® crystals. The line offers must-have pieces that fit the majority of frames and can be easily switched out for any occasion.

Each intricate charm arrives ready to use with a standard sized black Cloozz band already attached. Patented in the U.S., Japan, and China, the elastic bands are specially designed to protect frames from damage. Customers will also receive additional bands of all sizes in black, brown, and clear. Special colored bands are available to be purchased separately.

"In a culture that values individuality, what we choose to wear is an opportunity to fulfill our innate need for self-expression," said Simon Batash, Founder and CEO of Cloozz. "When you meet someone, the first thing you look at is their eyes, so we wanted to offer consumers a way to customize this day-to-day accessory. Each charm can be used to give people clues as to who you are or, when gifted, show someone how much you know about them."

With more than 25 years in the jewelry industry, Batash specializes in the creation of lightweight and super-lightweight pieces. This experience, paired with more than eight years in the eyewear industry where he manufactured complementary goods such as high-end retainers and cases, inspired Batash to fuse the two worlds and create a new product segment of jewelry.

"We put a great deal of thought into every stage of the purchasing process," said Dan Stern, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Cloozz. "From the ease of selecting a piece through our user-friendly website to unboxing a charm from gift-ready packaging, consumers can expect to always be treated to a premium jewelry experience. We wanted to create pieces that have value and meaning, and I think we accomplished that with Cloozz."

Cloozz retail between $18-$25 USD and ship worldwide. For more information, visit www.Cloozz.com .

ABOUT CLOOZZ

Cloozz is a first-of-its-kind accessory designer that specializes in handmade, interchangeable charms for eyewear. Each Cloo is crafted from quality materials, including precious metals, superior enamel, and embellished with Swarovski® crystals, resulting in exceptional craftsmanship at an affordable price. Founded in Tel Aviv, Cloozz is led by a team of experts with a combined 30+ years of experience in the jewelry and manufacturing spaces. To learn more, please visit www.cloozz.com .

