Introducing CMP Research Prism: A New CX Technology Assessment Framework To Drive Efficiency And Excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP), a market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, has announced CMP Research Prism, a technology assessment framework for customer contact and customer experience (CX) executives.

CMP Research Prism equips buyers and influencers of the customer contact and CX technology stack with insights to inform their investments. The Prism's objective evaluation of marketplace providers is based on analyst, customer, and marketplace perspectives. It uses a rigorous, criteria-based evaluation system to assess vendors for the investment benchmarks most important to customer contact and CX executives, including price, customization, flexibility, integration capability, and more.

The Prism is set to help executives make better investment decisions for their customer contact and CX functions. Likewise, it helps solution provider brands differentiate from competitors, fortify value propositions, and showcase their CX strengths.

"As customer contact leaders continue to seek innovative solutions to drive growth, enhance experiences, and optimize operations, we are proud to announce CMP Research Prism, designed to equip companies with essential insights to navigate a complex provider landscape," states Nicole Kyle, Managing Director of CMP Research. "Customer contact and CX professionals need a trusted source like The Prism to make high-impact technology and service decisions, and we are proud to have delivered this fit-for-purpose technology assessment."

Real-time agent assist, and co-pilot will be the first technology group released, with future categories including customer self-service tools, conversational IVR, automated chats, virtual agents, infrastructure for customer portals, and customer analytics. The Prism's technology assessment will provide the tools solution providers need to understand how their capabilities measure against key investment criteria, allowing leaders to make informed product development decisions.

"CMP Research Prism is the only marketplace assessment framework built exclusively for customer contact and CX executives," says Mario Matulich, President at Customer Management Practice. "The fit-for-purpose approach draws on perspectives from three dimensions: analyst expertise, user experiences, and the marketplace's brand awareness. Key investment criteria sourced directly from CMP Research's customer contact and CX community inform its methodology. The Prism helps customer contact leaders and CXOs differentiate solution providers in a complex market and make more informed, confident investment decisions that future-proof the CX technology stack. There's nothing else like it in the marketplace."

The Prism will be announced at Customer Contact Week in Nashville, Tennessee, from October 23-25, 2024, at the Omni Nashville. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com/.

About CMP Research, a division of Customer Management Practice

CMP Research helps customer contact executives make better decisions faster amid transformation using independent quantitative and qualitative research, data-driven analysis, advisory services, and community insights from Customer Contact week, CMP's Research Board, and client community. CMP Research sits at the intersection of customer contact and the future of work. For more information, visit https://www.cmpresearch.com.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

SOURCE Customer Contact Week