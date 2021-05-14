Introducing Coastline Restaurant Group

LEWES, Del., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After opening Harvest Tide Steakhouse in Lewes, DE in 2018, Zoca Modern Mexican Restaurant in Bethany, DE in 2019, and Coastline Craft Kitchen Food Truck in 2020, creating a company group name seemed to be the best next step.

Coastline Restaurant Group was created and is now gearing up to expand once again. They are broadening their culinary footprint with two new locations in 2021. This expansion will see the opening of Harvest Tide Steakhouse in Bethany Beach, Delaware in the spring of 2021. The third location of Harvest Tide Steakhouse will be opening on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC in the summer of 2021.

Executive Chef and owner Danio Somoza has created his menus with the focus on providing an elevated dining experience for every guest. The menus specialize in freshly sourced seafood, local produce and the finest hand selected USDA prime beef which is then aged to tender perfection for 21 days in our humidity-controlled meat locker.



Chef Danio was born in El Salvador and began his culinary career at the age of 19. He is self-taught and driven by natural instinct. Chef Somoza has a fearless drive to grow his businesses and shares his dream with his growing teams.

Zoca, Somoza's signature restaurant has brought Bethany Beach, DE an elevated version of Modern Mexican cuisine. In addition to Mexican staples such as tacos and burritos, Chef Somoza has expanded the menu to include dishes such as Pescado Red Snapper and Mexican Paella.

Director of Operations and Partner Donna Serafini joined the team in 2020. She brings a long history of restaurant experiences from developing operational strategies and procedures, as well as conceptual designs. She shares the desire to create consistent exceptional service that exceeds every guest expectation. Donna has developed the beverage programs for each of the current concepts. Your palate will be intrigued by the use of fresh seasonal fruits, herbs and purees that complement Somoza's menu options.

Director of Events and Catering Juli Mills will assist every client in planning their special occasion. From lavish wedding celebrations, corporate company conference meetings, rehearsal dinners, or catered beach parties…every detail will be attended to. We have several location options to choose from. Our newly designed banquet room on the third floor in downtown Bethany Beach, DE has veranda views of the ocean and iconic totem pole. With smaller conference spaces available, any size group is welcome. There will also be multiple venue options in our Capitol Hill, DC location. Juli will offer her many years of experience to allow you to enjoy your event with ease.



Harvest Tide on The Hill will open on at 212 7th Street SW Capitol Hill in Washington, DC in the summer of 2021. The location has a long history and we are excited to be a part of it. Two floors and multiple rooms, this space has so many beautiful opportunities to continue making history. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

