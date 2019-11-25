Introducing Coflyt: An App for All of Your Aviation Needs

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coflyt team is incredibly excited to launch their new app on the Apple and Google Play stores. Coflyt is intelligent aircraft software that will provide pilots peace of mind by combining required inspections, maintenance tracking, scheduling, and billing into a simple app to provide convenience to aircraft owners and pilots.

With the launch of Coflyt, pilots will be able to fully automate their aircraft management for better communication across their ownership team, which can include partners, A&P's, insurance brokers, or their flying club.

Coflyt offers:

Maintenance insights to keep the aircraft ownership team informed about maintenance items or squawks

Aircraft status to view required VFR/IFR inspection statuses

Shared aircraft management to log flights by multiple pilots and analyze usage

The ability to share aircraft information with a pilot's A&P or others involved in the aircraft's management.

"We were aware that the majority of aircraft owners were still keeping their aircraft information and records in an inefficient manner by using paper documents, excel spreadsheets, or other disconnected tools with little to no communication between the involved parties. There were often maintenance issues that were missed and flight logs that were not recorded, so we formed the Coflyt team to provide improved tools for the aviation community. We worked to create an in-depth app that helps owners, pilots, and mechanics care for their aircraft intelligently, with an even greater value for those who are sharing ownership responsibility."

-Tal Clark, Coflyt Founder

Coflyt is helpful to any pilot, flight school, flight club, or mechanic that is involved with the ownership and care of general aviation aircraft. Those using the aircraft are able to utilize the app to create an accurate log of all flights, pilots, distances travelled, and more.

With this information, A&P's or aircraft owners can manage maintenance and schedule upcoming care. The full aircraft ownership team is able to use Coflyt to ensure they are consistently meeting all inspection requirements and that the aircraft is ready for flight, without having to pull out log books or worry about contacting others who may have used the aircraft.

Coflyt is able to:

Track FAA compliance with inspections and suggested maintenance

Record squawks and provide visibility to others

Log aircraft flight times and provide reports on usage

Create reservations and view aircraft availability

Share information with all aircraft users

Provide financial tools for partners within the app

And more

To view full testimonials from pilots and airline mechanics about how this app is changing the way they operate, watch this video from the Coflyt team .

About Coflyt

Coflyt was founded by Tal Clark and Eric Hill, who are both pilots with a wide range of aviation experience. They recognized the lack of tools and technology available for aircraft owners to manage their aircraft, so Coflyt was created to provide the latest in technology to general aviation to improve the ownership and flying experience.

During the development and "soft launch," the Coflyt team analyzed all of their needs and sought the input of others in the aviation community. They took suggestions from sources including A&P's, flight schools, and flight clubs to ensure that Coflyt met the needs of the broader aviation community. As more and more people use the app, the Coflyt team looks forward to continued feedback, and will continue to provide the most innovative experience possible in the general aviation space for managing and owning an aircraft.

Download Coflyt for Apple Devices

Download Coflyt on Google Play

Contact:

Pace Clark

229763@email4pr.com

(901) 828-7260

SOURCE Coflyt