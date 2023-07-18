Introducing Comet: Simplifying Delivery of Digital Services for the Federal Government

News provided by

MetroStar

18 Jul, 2023, 11:13 ET

RESTON, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroStar, a digital solutions and services company, is proud to announce the launch of Comet, a flexible and easy-to-use design system that helps businesses make the most of DesignOps.

MetroStar's Client Solution Group (CSG)—a team dedicated to research and development—drew inspiration for the solution from the pioneering efforts of GSA, 18F, and the U.S. Digital Service's establishment of the U.S. Web Design System (USWDS). Historically, USWDS provided MetroStar with an invaluable foundation as they embarked on building the farmers.gov platform in 2018, which now provides farmers with targeted and informative resources from multiple federal agencies.

Government agencies are mandated to use USWDS, but many also rely on React, a design library written in JavaScript. This reliance can lead to redundant work in building, testing, and maintaining products. USWDS provides great steps forward in standardizing design systems, yet these steps still need to be tailored to each customer to be reusable and scalable. Ultimately, government websites often require more than USWDS components.

Comet is a new way to build applications using USWDS that significantly enhances developer productivity. Its notable features include React with TypeScript, full open-source availability, a collection of over 40 reusable components, security and code quality checks, modular packaging, and a comprehensive starter app.

"Comet was born from a passion for creating digital services that enhance user experiences," said Johnny Bouder, MetroStar's Principal Software Engineer. "Our solution goes beyond the limits of USWDS while also providing a lightweight set of packages to fit every use case."  

The successful use of Comet in various tech challenges paved the way for the solution to enter the vast world of web development. Designed with developers in mind, Comet is an ideal solution for those designing government websites with USWDS as they can streamline their workflow and accelerate implementation. It incorporates a wide range of modern web technologies, eliminating the need for developers to handle repetitive tasks. This allows them to focus on using their preferred tools and frameworks.

The addition of Comet to MetroStar's growing solution library emphasizes their commitment to empowering and engaging the open-source community. Download and start using Comet today.

About MetroStar

MetroStar is an IT and digital services and solutions provider with a rich, two-decade legacy of building the brightest teams. As we navigate a new era of technology, our mission is to serve and transform how people, agencies, and tech enthusiasts connect in the digital age. Everything we touch begins and ends with people—the civil servants, service members, farmers, and immigrants (to name a few)—and our tools empower faster solutions worldwide, supporting dozens of federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of users, and millions of Americans. 

MetroStar
1856 Old Reston Ave (Suite #100)
Reston, VA (20190)
[email protected] 

SOURCE MetroStar

Also from this source

MetroStar Amplifies Open Source Strategy with Appointment of Former Perlogix Leadership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.