Introducing Community Focus PR: Amplifying Voices, Telling Stories, and Empowering Thriving Communities

News provided by

Community Focus. PR

07 Nov, 2023, 10:23 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to transform the narrative around affordable housing and community-driven development, tell the stories of mission-driven innovators, and create meaningful community connections for municipalities and governments, Community Focus Public Relations (CFPR) was launched. The firm is led by Consultant and veteran Publicist, Dominique Anderson.

As the sister organization to Populace Community Strategy, a strategic consulting firm specializing in increasing affordable housing and community-improving development across the Southeast, educating and empowering diverse developers, building innovative capital stacks, and inclusive community engagement, Community Focus PR takes its mission to heart by focusing on public and media relations for affordable housing real estate developers and development projects, as well as mission-focused innovators.

CFPR believes in the power of collaboration, and that's why their extensive services include:

Branding: Crafting compelling narratives and brand strategies to bring a vision to life.
Media Relations: Forging strong connections with the press to ensure our clients' stories reach the right audience.
Public Relations: Telling a compelling story and building trust with stakeholders.

Dominique Anderson, the Founder of both Populace and CFPR, brings over 20 years of public relations experience and more than 10 years of consulting experience in real estate development, education, social entrepreneurship, and community development industries. Her extensive network of social entrepreneurs and innovative change makers further enriches the firm's ability to connect, promote, and grow community-driven initiatives.

"I spent many years working across the PR landscape, from multicultural to crisis," says Anderson. "The time I've taken to learn about, and build a passion for, transformative community development has allowed me to create this impactful firm, along with my network of strong, strategic partners. Catalyzing change and advocating for thriving communities is not just our work; it's our legacy."

If you're a real estate developer building transformative affordable housing, or community improving projects or a visionary innovator, we're your partner in progress.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Dominique Anderson, Publicist
dpa (at) communityfocuspr (dot) com 

About Community Focus PR:

Community Focus PR (CFPR) is a dynamic public relations firm with a mission to elevate voices, build bridges, and foster change for affordable housing and mission-focused innovators. For more information, visit communityfocuspr.com.

SOURCE Community Focus. PR

