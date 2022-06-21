Introducing Compete-to-Earn Trend with Thrilling Space SIP Game V2.0: PVP Combat and More

With this in mind, Space SIP (SIP), an innovative non-fungible token (NFT) space battleship game, has pushed the Compete-to-Earn trend further with its PVP Combat Mode and updates on balancing in-game economics. In this version, Space SIP gives you the opportunity to play for free and compete to earn enormous PVP prizes. This is a significant step forward in enabling people to earn money while still enjoying thrilling moments from their gaming experience.

Compete-to-Earn - the quintessence of traditional games in the blockchain world

PVP Combat is where a player wager $SIP tokens against another player to fight in the space battlefield and compete to earn various rewards. After selecting your spaceship battle fleet and PVP ticket, you will be randomly paired up against an opponent ready to fight. You can select the position for your fleet, attack the opponent's spaceships, and even use stickers to interact or distract your opponent, making every combat incredibly thrilling and hard to anticipate.

The PVP feature in Space SIP elevates participants to a new level of strategy and competitive rivalry for great prizes. Players can compete for four different kinds of prizes, including:

PVP Battle reward: $SIP tokens and stats upgrade for NFTs joining the battle

PVP Leaderboard reward: up to $3,500 reward & valuable NFTs for top players, which are increased after each season

reward & valuable NFTs for top players, which are increased after each season PVP Rank reward: Meteors for exchanging in-game items, Stickers for using in the battles and upgrade into Ultimate Sticker NFT

Spiritual reward: extremely excited, interactive, and thrilling experience for anyone entering the warzone

Furthermore, Space SIP's PVP has a FREE mode for users to play unlimited free battles without having to wager $SIP tokens yet still able to compete and earn Rank & Leaderboard rewards. In other words, the chance to play the game and make money is open to everyone.

Space SIP CEO Tuan Nguyen said, "With PVP Combat Mode and other advancements in the Space SIP ecosystem, we are aiming to breathe new life into the GameFi sector. Players not only have the chance to play for FREE, compete for huge rewards, but also earn themselves breathtaking moments, satisfying gaming experience and unforgettable achievements."

About Space SIP

Launched in 2021, Space SIP is an incubation NFT project of Poolz and also the first gaming project to receive a grant from the $500,000 Poolz Grant Program for promising NFT and Metaverse projects. They're backed by top-notch names in the industry including Poolz, Poolz Ventures, X21 Digital, Verichains, Titans Ventures, ICO Pantera, Basics Capital, Kardia Ventures, Oxbull, Orion, etc. The game is developed by a team with 10+ years of experience in software development combined with 5 years of working on blockchain. Space SIP is proud and confident to bring the best gaming product to the community.

This summer, brace yourself for a blockbuster coming on June 23rd - the launch of Space SIP 2.0 - PVP Combat Mode and Beyond. The first PVP season, Rise of Champions, is also ready to welcome brilliant players with all kinds of enticing incentives.

