Introducing Concierge Cyber™ Services

ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Special Ops, LLC, an innovative provider of cyber risk management services, has announced a revolutionary new delivery model for cyber services called Concierge Cyber™. Concierge Cyber is modeled after the highly successful and growing practice of concierge medicine, which has proven to result in positive outcomes for both the patient and the physician.

For a modest annual fee, Concierge Cyber clients are guaranteed quick and easy access to highly personalized care. Services include à la carte or bundled service offerings, same day appointments, phone or email access on evenings and weekends, and pre- and post-breach services as needed at pre-negotiated rates. Breach response services are provided by My-CERT™, a team of highly credentialed legal, information security, credit and identity restoration, and public relations specialists from firms located around the globe.

Cyber risk is more than a data breach. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) 2018 Internet Crime Report, Business Email Compromise/ Email Account Compromise (BEC/EAC) was the number one cause of monetary loss ($1.3B), whereas Corporate Data Breaches came in seventh ($118M). The average corporate monetary loss reported to the IC3 was about $130,000.

"The theft of money negatively impacts the cash flow of any organization," stated Kurtis Suhs, founder and managing director of Cyber Special Ops, LLC. "The frequency and severity of wire fraud will only increase given that the National Automated Clearing House Association, better known as NACHA, is increasing same day ACH from $25,000 to $100,000 in March 2020. That means that the bad guys will have same day availability to a greater amount of your money."

Suhs continued, "Currently only 2 of 10 organizations have purchased cyber insurance, and their policies may not cover theft of monies. So, who do organizations call in the event of a wire fraud loss on a Friday evening? Concierge Cyber makes it possible for organizations of all sizes and budgets to have immediate access to world-class cyber risk management support. The My-CERT™ team provides expertise, experience and agility to effectively respond to a cyber incident under the protection of attorney-client privilege."

About Cyber Special Ops, LLC

Cyber Special Ops, LLC is dedicated to making it easier for companies to obtain the cyber risk resources they need, precisely when they need them. Using concierge medicine as our model, Cyber Special Ops provides guaranteed access to highly credentialed third-party providers—as and when needed—for a modest annual membership fee. Our team is comprised of highly-credentialed individuals from third-party firms located across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. We have deep roots in the regulatory, military, intelligence, government, and corporate cybersecurity communities. With an average of 25-30 years of experience, we are experts in our respective fields. We create synergies and synchronize efforts, so clients are better equipped to prepare for—and respond to—cyber events. For more information, please visit us at visit https://cyberspecialops.com.

