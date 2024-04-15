Introducing 'Creating Todd Crandell': An Inspiring Journey of Resilience and Transformation

Todd´s message is simple: Never give up. What you desire, already exists, and you can have it. Because at every turn, you hold the power of choice.

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned author Todd Crandell, LPCC-S, LICDC-CS, known for his inspirational journey through addiction recovery and extreme endurance sports, unveils his latest and 6th literary masterpiece, "Creating Todd Crandell," inviting readers on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, resilience and intentional transformation.

"Success is more than just the culmination of a process — it's a journey defined by clear vision, expansive thinking, hard work, perseverance, an open mind, and service…Many struggle to break free from self-pity and doubt, failing to embrace their purpose. Hindered by limiting beliefs, they give up too early. Tough times become invaluable lessons, then memories…Featuring exclusive power-lessons, it guides readers on a journey of self-discovery, helping ask the right questions and take the necessary steps toward success...What you desire, already exists, and you can have it…Because at every turn, you hold the power of choice."

With over 100 Ironman races under his belt and counting, Crandell continues to push boundaries and inspire others with his remarkable achievements.

Building on the success of his previous works, Crandell's new book offers readers a transformative exploration of resilience, purpose, and the pursuit of success. Within his pages, he shares invaluable insights, empowering readers to overcome adversity, confront limiting beliefs, and unlock their full potential.

Drawing from his profound personal experiences and triumphs, "Creating Todd Crandell" delves into an intense journey of self-discovery and empowerment. This transformative narrative challenges conventional notions of success, emphasizing the importance of vision, conscious work, and perseverance. It serves as a roadmap for individuals seeking transformation in their lives.

Offering a unique perspective and a refreshing blend of compelling motivational stories and practical guidance through exclusive power-lessons, this book provides readers with essential tools for their journey to success and thriving in life. From conquering self-pity to embracing one's true purpose, Crandell's message resonates with individuals from all walks of life.

Todd Crandell, The Original Sober Triathlete SM, is a licensed chemical dependency counselor, founder of Racing for Recovery™, motivational speaker, Vegan, anti-bullying ambassador, and author. Todd's remarkable journey has led to features in numerous documentaries and major broadcasting outlets such as BBC, CNN, and ESPN. Through his work, Todd aims to empower others to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential.

Racing for Recovery™ is a CARF-accredited, federally approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2001 by Todd Crandell, with the mission to prevent all forms of substance abuse by promoting a lifestyle of fitness and health along with plant-based nutrition for all those affected by addiction. Their motto, "With Sobriety, Anything is Possible!" For more information, visit www.racingforrecovery.org.

Racing for Recovery™ hosts their Signature Live Stream Support Group every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. EST, which is available in person or virtually via our Facebook and YouTube pages. Attendees can enjoy a free plant-based dinner at 5:30 p.m.

