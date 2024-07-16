Introducing CrewCost: The First Modern and Affordable Accounting Software for Construction Contractors

CrewCost was built to empower small and mid-sized contractors to build confidently.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrewCost , the first affordable accounting software designed for contractors by contractors, proudly announces the launch of the company and its namesake product. Built by the founder of Esticom, a cloud-based takeoff and estimating application acquired by Procore, CrewCost's cloud-based construction accounting software is tailored specifically for contractors to help them better understand their numbers and build confidently.

The U.S. construction industry is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses that often lack the financial management tools necessary for long-term survival. According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data , almost 40% of construction contractors go out of business within five years.

"With billion-dollar corporations controlling the vast majority of construction revenue, we want to help level the financial playing field for the small and medium-sized contractors who build our homes, schools, and hospitals," said Chris Lee , CEO and founder of CrewCost. "CrewCost creates modern, easy-to-use construction accounting and financial management products accessible and affordable for contractors of all sizes."

CrewCost is construction accounting software integrating job costing and time tracking in a simple, powerful platform. Contractors can manage and track committed costs, change orders, retainage, and progress billings. In addition, employees and subcontractors can track and submit their time on the CrewCost apps for Android and iOS. With CrewCost, contractors can see how each job impacts profits, allowing them to build confidently.

The CrewCost Story

As a former construction business owner, Chris experienced firsthand the challenges of using generic accounting software in the contracting business. He tried integrating point solutions, using spreadsheets, and hiring costly external help—a frustrating process that took valuable attention away from other parts of the business.

This experience gave him deep insights into the operational and financial challenges of running a contracting business. In 2015, he founded Esticom, a cloud-based takeoff and estimating application designed to help contractors bid and win more projects. Esticom's success led to its acquisition by Procore Technologies in 2020.

In 2022, Chris partnered with Yancy Lassiter, a longtime Financial Controller and CFO in the construction industry, to create a better way for contractors to manage their businesses. Their shared vision inspired the idea for CrewCost.

About CrewCost

