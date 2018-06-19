Introducing Crounon: Carrington Farms' Latest Organic, Gluten-Free Innovation

Carrington Farms' commitment to authenticity and innovation were the driving force behind Crounons. With 55% of U.S. consumers claiming it is very important to buy organic food, Carrington Farms wanted to further their commitment to clean ingredients by providing their consumers with a salad topper offering that they can feel truly confident in, without sacrificing taste.

"At Carrington Farms, we believe that eating delicious food that is good for you is one of our greatest joys in life. And, we work hard to continue innovating against that philosophy," said David Eben, Carrington Farms' CEO. "With Crounons, not only did we make a product we can proudly stand behind, from an ingredient sourcing standpoint, but we also created an entire new category that we feel the market has been craving for quite some time. We're thrilled to introduce organic, gluten-free, not to mention delicious Crounons and continue to make those 'better choices' accessible to all."

Carrington Farms' mission has always been centered on simplifying better-for-you choices for consumers through ingredients that are recognizable and easy to understand. Crounons blend crispy puffed quinoa, with special seasonings, and is then baked to perfection. They provide extra crunch to soups, salads and more, as they are made with similar texture to traditional croutons with the added goodness of Quinoa for 100 percent yum, 0 percent guilt.

Carrington Farms' Crounons are now available online at www.carringtonfarms.com, rolling out onto national retail shelves and their Amazon Shop throughout summer. They retail for an SRP of $5.99 for 4.75 oz. packs. For more information visit www.carringtonfarms.com.

About Carrington Farms

Carrington Farms is dedicated to providing the highest quality and most accessible natural foods products for anyone looking to make better health choices. Since 1999, Carrington Farms has been making delicious, ethically sourced, non-genetically modified products made from Simple, Clean, Real ingredients that are easy to incorporate into every lifestyle. The company exists to empower and enable people to make small steps toward building a better life by providing products that make you—and the ones you love—feel nourished from the inside out. For additional information or to find a Carrington Farms retailer please visit www.carringtonfarms.com.

