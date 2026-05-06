Introducing Crypto.com Travel, Crypto.com's In-App Travel and Entertainment Booking Experience Powered By Bookit

Level Up subscribers can now earn up to 35 per cent back in CRO and additional rewards across more than one million global travel listings and twenty million tickets

MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com today announced the launch of Crypto.com Travel, a new in-app booking experience powered by Bookit , enabling eligible Crypto.com users to earn cashback rewards on travel bookings in native CRO tokens all through the Crypto.com App.

The launch marks a major expansion of Crypto.com's Level Up , the platform's comprehensive user benefits program, integrating real-world travel experiences directly into the crypto industry's most rewarding benefits program. Through the integration with Bookit, Crypto.com Travel provides access to over one million global listings, including hotels, flights, cruises, car rentals, and live experiences. Users can sign-up for the Basic Tier to receive up to 5 per cent rebate in Crypto.com Travel.

Crypto.com Travel is now available within the Crypto.com App for Level Up subscribers in eligible jurisdictions.

Earn More on Every Journey

Crypto.com Travel, powered by Bookit's extensive global distribution network, provides Level Up subscribers access to over one million global listings, spanning accommodations, flights, cruises, rentals, and experiences. Members can receive up to 35 per cent back in CRO on eligible bookings based on their Level Up tier, with instant CRO rewards issued following booking confirmation (subject to booking type, eligibility and applicable terms). These benefits can be further enhanced by stacking rewards, allowing for up to an additional 6 per cent back in CRO when payments are made via Crypto.com Pay, the Crypto.com Prepaid Visa Card, or the Crypto.com Visa Signature® Credit Card (where available; depending on tier).

Unlike traditional travel loyalty programs that rely on complex point systems or blackout dates, Crypto.com Travel is designed to provide a simplified, crypto-based rewards experience with rewards credited based on booking policies.

"Crypto.com Travel represents another important step in expanding real-world utility for digital assets," said Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer at Crypto.com. "This new initiative adds to what is already the most comprehensive rewards program in crypto and with additional benefits available through CRO, the cryptocurrency used in the Cronos ecosystem. By partnering with Bookit, we are delivering a seamless booking experience while enabling our users to turn everyday travel into meaningful crypto-based rewards."

Lin Dai, CEO of Bookit, added: "Bookit is dedicated to helping major institutions launch travel and commerce platforms that pair world-class booking infrastructure with rewards designed for a new generation of consumers, as tokenization reshapes consumer spending. Through our partnership with Crypto.com, we are enabling millions of users to earn CRO through everyday travel and experiences while bringing tokenized rewards and digital assets into mainstream commerce."

Crypto.com Travel serves as a core pillar of the Level Up rewards program, supporting a broader strategy to integrate cryptocurrency and reward-based experiences into everyday activities. The platform is designed to support sophisticated tier-based reward structures through Level Up, while offering users flexible booking options, including refundable and pay-at-stay options. This integration ensures transparent reward timing aligned with specific booking policies, proving Crypto.com's commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges crypto and traditional industries at a global scale. By connecting global commerce with digital asset rewards, each booking increases the every day utility of CRO.

Availability

Crypto.com Travel is accessible directly within the Crypto.com App for eligible Level Up subscribers. Rewards vary by tier and booking type and are subject to terms and conditions and regional availability.

To learn more, visit: https://crypto.com

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation. Learn more at https://crypto.com .

About Bookit

Bookit is a next-generation tokenized travel and commerce platform that combines extensive global travel, retail, and experiential inventory with exceptional rewards value. With access to more than 2 million hotels, flights, cruises, retail brands, and VIP experiences worldwide, Bookit delivers competitive pricing and up to 30 per cent back to users through a seamless booking and redemption experience. Built for partners and consumers alike, the platform drives engagement and value by making every purchase more rewarding. For more information, visit Bookit.com .

Disclosures

1'Plus', 'Pro', and 'Private' Level Up tiers require a level up subscription or CRO lockup or Staking for 12 months from Crypto.com Visa Credit Card account opening. If you do not wish to subscribe or Lockup/Stake, select the 'Basic' tier. Offer is exclusive to Crypto.com Visa Signature® Credit Card holders enrolled in the Level Up program. This rewards program is provided by Crypto.com and its terms may change at any time. For full Rewards Terms and Conditions, please see https://crypto.com/document/us_credit_card. Crypto.com calculates and awards the amount of CRO tokens earned based on the current market rate at the time of your purchase.

The Crypto.com Prepaid Visa Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A Inc.

All benefits, offers, and rewards conferred by Crypto.com, including but not limited to merchant rebates and CRO Rewards, are subject to change at Crypto.com's sole discretion. Where required by applicable regulation, Crypto.com will provide notice of any such changes.

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Crypto.com Visa Signature® Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license.

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SOURCE Bookit