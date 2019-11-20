Introducing CU Risk Intelligence: a credit union system company committed to offering governance, risk and compliance solutions in partnership with state leagues

Announced April 18, 2019, the consortium of credit union leagues and credit union service organizations — including the Mountain West Credit Union Association, Maryland & DC Credit Union Association, Indiana Credit Union League, Credit Union League of Connecticut, CU Resources (Cornerstone Credit Union League's service corporation) and CU Solutions Group — announced the joint acquisition of credit union sector rights to AffirmX's patented risk management and compliance technology.

August 29, 2019, the group announced the acquisition of ComplySight — a "do it yourself" software solution that provides dashboard visibility, tracking and analytics of credit union compliance activities — from League InfoSight. As part of the transaction, League InfoSight became an investor in CU Risk Intelligence.

Now combining the expertise of AffirmX, League InfoSight and CU Solutions Group, CU Risk Intelligence offers affordable, dynamic and highly scalable risk management and compliance solutions to credit unions of all sizes and levels of GRC sophistication.

CU Solutions Group President/CEO Dave Adams called CU Risk Intelligence a suite of unique, credit union–centric GRC and compliance solutions owned by and partnered with state leagues. "This new company has two anchor products that have been validated by more than 300 credit union subscription agreements and a high level of retention. State leagues have always been at the core of funding, building and supporting these products, and that will continue."

These fee-based governance, risk and compliance tools will complement and align with existing League InfoSight products, which provide affiliated credit unions with state and federal content and resources for regulatory advocacy and compliance.

"Credit unions expect free resources from their state associations to help with regulatory advocacy and information — League InfoSight continues to be a leader in enabling excellence in those areas," Adams said. "But we often hear that credit unions want more than just advocacy and information from their associations; they want affordable resources that help them excel in the areas of risk management and compliance. This new company provides those important implementation tools."

CU Risk Intelligence will soon create additional ownership and distribution alliances for other GRC products, including governance policies, enterprise risk management tools and vendor due.

