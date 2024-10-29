Introducing cultuRemedy: Driving Business Growth Through a Better Workplace Culture

MIAMI, FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- cultuRemedy, a consulting firm dedicated to facilitating the cultivation of positive, productive workplace cultures nationwide, today announces its official launch. The firm's co-founders and managing partners, Bobbi Harrison and Lynnette Odom—seasoned professionals with backgrounds in staffing and workplace dynamics—bring over 40 years of combined experience in communications, employee engagement, leadership development, and marketing. They aim to help companies foster supportive work environments, driving employee satisfaction and organizational success.

With numerous studies showing businesses with a strong culture are 1.5 times more likely to experience revenue growth over three years, cultuRemedy focuses on providing clients with the guidance and tools to improve the core aspects of their organizational climate. Companies that prioritize culture see as much as a 202% boost in employee engagement and significantly lower turnover costs.

Our services focus on key areas of culture: employee engagement, internal communications, and leadership development.

"Investing in your organization's culture is more than a feel-good initiative," says Harrison. "It's a strategic business decision. When employees share their company's values and beliefs and are aligned with its mission, they perform at their best—and they're more likely to stay. The result? Innovation, retention, and growth."

cultuRemedy offers consulting services that address key areas of workplace culture: employee engagement, internal communications, and leadership development. Through a range of customizable packages, it helps clients foster a caring, high-performance environment that directly impacts their organization's bottom line.

"We have been helping companies transform their workplace cultures for years. Now, we are bringing that expertise to businesses nationwide," explains Odom. "Our approach ensures organizations don't just feel the benefits of a robust culture—they experience it in their performance, productivity, and revenue. A thriving work environment impacts everything—from people to profits."

For more information about cultuRemedy or to schedule a complimentary discovery call, visit www.cultuRemedy.com or email [email protected].

About cultuRemedy:

cultuRemedy is a consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations across the United States cultivate work environments that promote both employee satisfaction and business growth. With a focus on employee engagement, internal communications, and leadership development, cultuRemedy empowers clients to build resilient cultures that foster innovation and sustainable success. Through customized strategies, the firm helps align workplace culture with organizational objectives, creating positive, lasting change that enhances productivity and drives meaningful results.

