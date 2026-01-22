Introducing Curriculum Intelligence: AI That Stays Aligned to What Schools Are Teaching

Brisk Teaching, the leading AI platform for teachers is launching Curriculum Intelligence to ground classroom AI in district scope and sequence – supporting coherence, rigor, and differentiation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brisk Teaching announced today the forthcoming arrival of Curriculum Intelligence , ushering in a new era for Brisk that enables educators to create AI-powered instructional materials that are automatically aligned to their district's adopted curriculum, scope and sequence, and pacing. In this way, Curriculum Intelligence helps educators personalize instruction so they can create what students need, when they need it without sacrificing coherence, rigor, or instructional intent.

Brisk's Curriculum Intelligence enables districts to implement AI that is explicitly aligned to their adopted curriculum and instructional priorities. Teachers can generate libraries of district-approved lessons and supplemental materials, avoiding starting from scratch. The system produces activities, assessments, and practice sets grounded in the curriculum districts have already invested in, while also providing guidance on standards alignment and pacing.

"Without being grounded in a district's existing curricular materials, AI can unintentionally undermine instructional quality rather than strengthen it," said Arman Jaffer, CEO of Brisk Teaching. "While content is easy to generate, what we consistently hear from districts, and what's hardest to get right, is AI's alignment to pacing, curriculum, and what's actually taught. Curriculum Intelligence was built to solve that problem."

For teachers, this tool means faster planning and more precise differentiation without sacrificing high-quality content. Educators receive recommendations connected to the lesson they are teaching, the standards they are addressing, and the pacing they are following, with next-step suggestions informed by student performance data. The result is personalized, rigorous instruction that is deeply aligned to a district's curriculum.

For district and school leaders, Curriculum Intelligence offers a way to systematize differentiation at scale. Rather than relying on individual teachers to align materials on their own to support frameworks like MTSS, districts can now ensure that AI-supported instruction reinforces curriculum goals consistently across classrooms.

Unlike standalone AI tools that require educators to leave their workflow, Curriculum Intelligence is embedded directly into where teachers already plan, adapt materials, and support students. This design ensures alignment work happens where teaching happens, reducing friction and increasing adoption.

Curriculum Intelligence will be available to participating districts for the 2026-2027 school year, with pilots available in the Spring.

About Brisk Teaching

Brisk Teaching empowers educators with AI-driven tools that streamline lesson planning, assessment, and personalized learning, helping teachers save time and focus on student growth. Brisk's platform is trusted by schools and districts nationwide for its ease of use, robust features, and commitment to educator success. To learn more, visit www.briskteaching.com . If you are interested in booking a Curriculum Intelligence demo or to explore further, visit http://briskteaching.com/curriculum-intelligence .

