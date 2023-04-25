Introducing CyRenQL™ - A Powerful New Query Programming Tool for ICS/SCADA and OT Environments

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynalytica Inc., a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions announced the release of CyRenQL™ - an innovative query programming tool for the Cynalytica OTNetGuard, SerialGuard and AnalytICS Engine Platform that enables security analysts to simultaneously query across analog, serial, and TCP/IP communications for ICS/SCADA and Operational Technology (OT) environments. CyRenQL is designed to provide Network and Security Operations Centers (NOC/SOC) with the tools needed to monitor and secure critical infrastructure against cyber and operational threats.

CyRenQL helps solve several significant problems including:

Improved visibility: OT systems can generate large amounts of diverse data types, making it challenging to manage and analyze. CyRenQL helps provide improved visibility and awareness allowing for faster identification and response to operational and security threats.

Additional threat detection capability: By querying across multiple communication layers and protocols, CyRenQL can help SOC analysts identify threats that may be missed by traditional security tools that do not monitor or analyze non-IP OT communications, allowing analysts to detect and correlate broader events.

Faster incident response: CyRenQL enables operators and analysts to quickly identify sources and features of security incidents, reducing incident response times.

Enhanced situational awareness: CyRenQL provides SOC analysts with enhanced situational awareness, enabling them to monitor and identify broader patterns of behavior that may indicate a threat.

Greater efficiency: CyRenQL reduces the need for multiple tools and interfaces, resulting in increased efficiency in cyber-physical operations.

"Securing critical infrastructure against cyber-physical threats is one of the most significant challenges facing industry today," said Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica, "CyRenQL is designed to help provide OT analysts and operators with the tools they need to quickly and effectively identify and respond to operational and security threats to critical infrastructure."

CyRenQL is easy to use and designed to be highly scalable, ideal for organizations of all sizes and can be integrated with existing security monitoring, governance, risk management and compliance, and threat intelligence tools to provide a more comprehensive security solution.

For more information about CyRenQL, please visit www.cynalytica.com.

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica is a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions, helping organizations protect their critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks while providing visibility and unique situational awareness to cyber-physical assets. With a range of innovative technologies, Cynalytica is committed to providing comprehensive, effective, and secure solutions for OT and ICS/SCADA systems.

SOURCE Cynalytica Inc.