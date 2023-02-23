Introducing D5 Exchange: A Revolutionary On-chain Order Book DEX Built on Ethereum

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Not your keys, not your coins" is a phrase that has reverberated around the world of crypto more and more in recent times. While a centralized exchange (CEX) and its order book model can offer a great user experience and convenience, numerous events over the last 12 months have highlighted their faults.

For your coins to be safe, you need complete control. Decentralized exchanges and their automated market maker (AMM) models may seemingly offer the solution, but these can also be beset with issues including impermanent loss and slippage. D5 Exchange, a new decentralized exchange (DEX), will offer the best of both worlds - the convenience and user experience of a CEX, but the safety of a DEX.

Powered by Gridex Protocol, the beta version of D5 Exchange will be released in March, providing a secure, seamless, and complete on-chain trading experience. D5 uses Gridex's proprietary Grid Order Maker Book (GMOB) model to enable the instant trading of ERC20 tokens (more chains will be added in the future).

Without the need for additional permissions or smart contracts, anyone can further expand upon the protocol. The Grid Price Linear Movement (GPLM) algorithm manages transaction execution and settlement based on the GMOB model. The GPLM aims to use the same amount of resources as the Constant Function Market Maker (CFMM) algorithm in order to lower gas consumption when running on Ethereum.

With its Maker Orders protocol, users will benefit from a smoother trading experience thanks to the availability of liquidity composed of internal Maker's trading needs and aggregation of Uniswap V2, V3, and Curve as external liquidity. Additionally, the DEX will offer well-known Ethereum Layer 2 networks like Arbitrum and Optimism for quicker, less expensive transactions.

Main features

To recap, the main features of D5 Exchange are:

Permissionless listing and incentivized orders

Provides the best rate from multiple liquidities

Complete decentralization, so users are always in control of their assets

No impermanent loss and no slippage

Low costs and high order fill rate

At its core, D5 Exchange provides the user experience of a CEX but the decentralization and transparency of a DEX.

About D5 Exchange

D5 is the first aggregator combining the power of Order Books and AMMs, providing a revolutionary on-chain trading experience. It is here to shake up the game with its innovative platform that brings user experience, decentralization, and transparency to the forefront. The future of DeFi is here, and D5 Exchange is leading the charge.

Take advantage of this opportunity to join the DeFi revolution and reap the rewards! Stay tuned to D5 Exchange's official website and social media channels for all the latest updates and campaigns. Get ready to ignite your trading game with D5 Exchange.

Visit Our Website:

https://www.d5.xyz/

Join Our Discord

https://discord.com/invite/Wcx79YhSq2

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/d5exchange

SOURCE Gridex Protocol