Introducing Daily Harvest Crumbles, A Plant-Based Protein Proudly Grown in the Ground, Not in a Lab

"As consumers demand more plant-based options, we've seen an explosion of products that meet their call for sustainability, but they often miss the mark on health and nutrition," explained Rachel Drori, Founder and CEO of Daily Harvest. "With Crumbles, we're delivering on both by harnessing the power of real plants. When grown right, fruits and vegetables hold the potential to help people live longer lives on a healthier planet."

Crafted by Daily Harvest's team of chefs and nutritionists, Crumbles are launching in two mouth-watering varieties: Walnut + Thyme and French Lentil + Leek . Both are savory, herbaceous, and seasoned to perfection, yet versatile enough to use as a base for different recipes. The new collection is easy to prepare and ready in minutes, offering a simple way to integrate more nuts, seeds, legumes, and veggies into diets – and make a difference for the planet. Even a small commitment to eating more sustainably sourced plants can make an impact. Studies show that by replacing just 10% of your daily calories from processed meat for plants can lower your dietary carbon footprint by a third . Additionally, eating five servings of fruits and vegetables every day may help you live longer .

Making food rooted in human and planetary health has been a key differentiator for Daily Harvest. The company recently announced a Series D funding round with a valuation of $1.1 billion. In just over five years, Daily Harvest has expanded its offerings from smoothies to a full menu with more than 100 items across 11 collections – always making food with the people who eat it and grow it. This launch demonstrates Daily Harvest's continued commitment to collaborating with both customers and farmers to rethink entire categories that meet consumer demand while helping impact our health and climate crises.

Crumbles are now available for purchase on DailyHarvest.com for $9.79 per unit. Each package includes three servings and is made from 100% compostable materials.

About Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is reimagining how food can nourish both humanity and the planet by making it easy to eat more real, unrefined fruits and vegetables every day. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest co-creates food with its community and brings it to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest works with farmers to support biodiversity and organic farming practices for a more regenerative future.

We take care of food, so food can take care of you. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com .

