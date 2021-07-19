Introducing Dare to Roam: GRAMMY-Award Winning, Singer-Songwriter Ciara Launches Functional Accessories Brand Inspired by Her On-The-Go Lifestyle

Designed to withstand all the rigors of an on-the-go lifestyle, Dare to Roam offers durable, stylish and ethically-made products at accessible prices, bringing ease, style, and reliability to daily commutes, travels, days on campus and journeys back to school. At the intersection of design, fashion, and technology, each product is designed using a custom nylon with antimicrobial protection and a water-resistant finish to withstand the growth of odor-causing bacteria. The collection is a shield against harmful bacteria as DTR bags have been shown to suppress the growth of mold, mildew, fungi and bacteria on the product to virtually eliminate odors, discoloration and other deterioration of the product. Because this functional textile can stay cleaner longer, the Dare To Roam collection requires less washing, offering a more energy and water-efficient option to an everyday essential.

"I'm excited to share a cool, new project that I've been working on to help rebuild your confidence as we all get back out into the world," said Ciara. "After so much time indoors, Dare to Roam is all about feeling protected as you start traveling, sending your kids off to school, and getting back into the motions of everyday life."

Dare to Roam was founded in partnership with Harper + Scott , a cutting edge creative agency based in New York City with an innovative brand incubation division focusing on the design and production of private label branded goods. Together, Ciara and Harper + Scott created Dare to Roam with heightened style, utility, and protection in mind.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Ciara as part of the launch of Harper + Scott's new business unit focusing on partnerships to build mindful brands for celebrity talent," said Jon Alagem, President of Harper + Scott. "Ciara had a vision for Dare To Roam, and together, we created the only accessible, EPA-registered antimicrobial backpack on the market that offers dependable, ethically made, and stylish functionality," stated Michael Scott Cohen, CEO at Harper + Scott.

Dare to Roam and Ciara believe that doing good is equally as important as looking good, which is why 3% of all Dare to Roam profits will go toward the Why Not You Foundation . Ciara co-founded the nonprofit with her husband Russell Wilson to fight poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude.

Dare to Roam launches to consumers on August 11 with three styles — Prodigy Adults, Prodigy Kids and a Lunchbox — with plans to expand beyond its current offerings with drops in the Fall and Winter of 2021. Dare to Roam is available for purchase at www.daretoroam.com with prices ranging from $42 to $98 USD. For more information, visit www.daretoroam.com and follow along on Instagram at @daretoroam .

About Dare to Roam

Black-founded and female-lead, Dare to Roam is redefining the experience of commuting, traveling, and campus life. Founded by fashion mogul, singer, songwriter, dancer, model, and mom of three, Ciara, Dare to Roam offers durable, stylish, sustainably-sourced products at accessible prices. At the intersection of design, fashion, and technology, each product is made with antimicrobial protection and a water-resistant finish to withstand the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Dare to Roam's three initial styles — Prodigy Adults, Prodigy Kids and a Lunchbox —will be available for purchase on August 11 at www.daretoroam.com with prices ranging from $42 to $98 USD. For more information, visit www.daretoroam.com and follow along on Instagram at @daretoroam .

About Harper + Scott

Harper + Scott is a cutting edge creative agency with an innovative brand incubation division focusing on the design and production of private label branded goods. Headquartered in NYC with a presence in China, Harper + Scott has been raising the bar for branded merchandise since 2014. Launched to disrupt an archaic landscape, Harper + Scott designs bespoke and better quality products that amplify the reach of its brand partners while also providing white-glove relationship management and rapid turnaround times. For more information, visit www.harperandscott.com and follow along on Instagram at @harperandscott .

About Why Not You Foundation

Founded in 2014, Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation supports student access to equal education opportunities, children's health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders. With Ciara's leadership, the foundation supports programs that directly empower girls and young women locally, nationally and globally. In addition to financially supporting organizations aligned with the foundation's mission, Russell works to extend the foundation's impact by advocating for pediatric cancer, making visits to Seattle Children's, and partnering with Treehouse, YouthCare, IslandWood, Friends of the Children and many others. For more information, visit www.whynotyoufdn.org and follow along on Instagram at @whynotyoufdn .

