Introducing David: A Rigorously Perfected Protein Bar

Providing optimal nutrition in a delicious format, the bar contains 28g protein, 150 calories, and 0g sugar

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David , a brand that designs tools to increase muscle and decrease fat, today launched its first product, a protein bar. David contains the most protein per calorie of any currently available protein bar and is sugar-free, gluten-free, and artificial sweetener-free. The bar has 28g protein, 150 calories, and 0g sugar, providing the protein of a meal with the calories of a snack.

David Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar

David's protein system consists of Milk Protein Isolate, Collagen, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Egg White - all coming together for a perfect 1.0 PDCAAS (a score that measures protein quality on a scale of 0.0 to 1.0). The introductory flavors include Blueberry Pie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Double Fudge Brownie, and Cake Batter. Each bar features a rich and creamy dough base studded with crisps and either white or semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Pricing is $15.00 for a sample pack of each flavor (4 bars) or $39.00 for a 12-pack, an unprecedented value of $0.09 per gram of protein. Shipping is free on orders of two 12-packs or more.

Founded by Peter Rahal, founder of protein snacks brand RXBAR, and Zach Ranen, founder of low-carb dessert brand RAIZE, the David brand is inspired by Michaelangelo's sculpture of David, an unparalleled feat of excellence. Dr. Peter Attia, author of The New York Times Bestseller Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, serves as David's Chief Science Officer, providing expertise in the development and scientific efficacy of David. David has also attracted key investors, including Stanford neuroscientist and podcast host Andrew Huberman, PhD.

"David is where nutrition meets decadence. Like its namesake, our protein bar is a blend of art and science, and the result is perfection," says Peter Rahal, CEO and Co-Founder of David. "We understand the positive effects of protein on the body, and we're delivering it in a way that's delicious."

Dr. Peter Attia adds, "Ensuring sufficient protein intake is essential for preserving muscle mass and supporting metabolic health, particularly as we get older. Unfortunately, many individuals fall short of their daily protein requirements. I'm excited to introduce this high-quality solution with David that supports optimal protein intake while keeping calories low and eliminating sugar."

David is now available for purchase at davidprotein.com.

For retail interest, please message [email protected] .

About David

David designs tools to increase muscle and decrease fat. The brand's first product, a protein bar, offers the most protein per calorie of any bar on the market. With a commitment to rigorously perfected protein, David's evidence-based approach delivers unparalleled excellence. To learn more, visit www.davidprotein.com

