Introducing DeliverySafe: The New, Modern Mailbox

The company's commitment to solving the "last foot" of the supply chain for high-volume shippers, delivery services and online shoppers arrives at a critical time as both online shopping and package theft have become increasingly common, putting more consumer dollars at risk. It's projected that 70% of US shoppers will buy groceries online by 2022 while there are 1.7 million packages lost or stolen every day, according to researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Consumers need a convenient way to guarantee they get what they pay for when ordering online," said co-founder, Adam Schumacher. "We founded DeliverySafe to provide people with peace of mind knowing their deliveries are safe and fresh on their porch or driveway."

Designed with safety in mind, every DeliverySafe is built with durable, weatherproof materials to protect items from sun, rain and snow. The insulated interior and accessory ice packs help maintain temperature for grocery and meal kit deliveries, reducing the risk of spoilage.

DeliverySafe gives users complete control over accessibility with its easy-to-use digital lock system, so they can program who has access and when. Users simply set the code on the keypad (DeliverySafe offers the ability to set up to 50 codes at any time) and provide it to their delivery drivers via online delivery instructions.

"In order to maximize adoption, it's important this solution is integrated with all delivery services and easy to use," said co-founder, Mike Vig. "The DeliverySafe leverages simple technology to minimize learning for the customer and delivery drivers alike."

Its horizontal design with spacious capacity allows for large grocery, meal box, and most package deliveries while fitting in well with a variety of porch sizes and styles. It ships fully assembled with anchoring hardware for securing to porch decking, concrete steps or driveway asphalt.

Pricing and Availability

The pre-assembled, insulated DeliverySafe is shipping now for $499 at www.deliverysafe.com .

About DeliverySafe

DeliverySafe is a Chicago-based company which builds and sells a patent pending lockable, insulated delivery box for merchandise and food deliveries to your home or business. Founded in 2020, the company is backed by Chicago-based venture studio NXT Ascent which creates and builds consumer goods companies.

Visit www.deliverysafe.com to join us in thinking inside the box.

