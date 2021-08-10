Introducing DeskXpand: A Leading Edge Ticket Management Software

Its omnichannel features help deliver a cohesive and flexible customer experience across multiple channels through a single interface. Apart from that, DeskXpand empowers potential customers with self-service features such as a knowledge base. This results in efficient, low-cost, and widely accessible customer support.



DeskXpand is embedded with the latest analytics tools that help companies gain insight and evaluate their strategy accordingly to design better customer experiences. DeskXpand also offers helpdesk customization to help companies design their support interface identical to their website and build a cohesive brand identity.



Arnima Jain, the product owner, and lead product manager of DeskXpand states, "The experience of the audience is more important than just providing customer support. It is about building trust and loyalty. And DeskXpand is here to provide that."



"Customer relationship executives who are either part of the front-end interaction team or the strategic support team use DeskXpand," she continues.



On talking about the significant USPs of DeskXpand, she says, "Ticket management becomes incredibly efficient with DeskXpand. Everything from ticket assignment to ticket-workflow setup can be done effortlessly. Its user-friendly interface makes work simple for agents as well as end-users." Lastly, she states that DeskXpand is a flexible, feasible, and dynamic solution with a quicker turnaround time.



DeskXpand is a cost-effective, versatile, and configurable solution. It helps extend support globally through automated emails, notifications, and round-the-clock support. Hence, enabling brand identity and customer retention globally.



DeskXpand is a part of Biztech IT Consulting & Service. It is ISO27001 certified company with 14+ years of industry experience. Their team comprises functional experts and certified developers that help businesses bring their vision into reality.



DeskXpand is full-fledged ticket management system that comes with the right tools to provide a seamless and cost-efficient customer experience.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE DeskXpand