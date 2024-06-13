Introducing DeviceGuard: Customizable Electronic Device Protection Made Simple

A New Way to Safeguard Your Devices with Round-the-Clock Expert Support and Customizable Protection Plans.

OXNARD, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer electronics market continues to grow, and protecting devices is only becoming more critical and costly. Repairing an uninsured cracked screen on an iPhone 12 costs $279 on average, and 78 million Americans have reported damaging a smartphone in the past 12 months, according to a 2023 survey by Allstate Protection Plans.

DeviceGuard is a new solution that addresses the confusing, and often costly nature of existing protection solutions by providing a one-stop shop for all device protection needs. Whether it's a smartphone, home tech, or smart home devices, consumers can tailor a protection plan to suit their specific needs. DeviceGuard ensures simplicity, convenience, and affordability without compromising on coverage or service.

24/7 Expert Support

DeviceGuard provides access to expert technicians around the clock to assist with any technical issues. Support teams will facilitate repairs or replacements and eliminate the need to navigate multiple service contracts or pay exorbitant fees. DeviceGuard members can resolve any device malfunction with a single call.

Flexible and Customizable Plans

DeviceGuard offers various plans to suit individual needs:

SmartPhone: Protection for your smartphone.

HomeTech: Coverage for laptops, desktops, TVs, and more.

SmartHome: Protection for home cameras, lights, thermostats, and other smart home devices.

To learn more about how DeviceGuard can protect your valuable electronic devices, visit www.mydeviceguard.com/discover.

ABOUT AGIA AFFINITY:

Founded in the 1950s as a small insurance agency, AGIA Affinity is a technologically advanced, multi-faceted, full-service broker, marketer, and administrator managing insurance and non-insurance benefit programs for over 100 affinity groups representing over 30,000,000 members. AGIA leads the industry in the development and delivery of insurance and non-insurance benefits and services that enhance the relationships between organizations and their customers. For more information, visit www.agia.com.

