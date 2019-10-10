Introducing DEVLAUNCH

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eLearning Guild introduces DevLaunch—the annual guide to the latest innovations for learning and development—hosted at DevLearn Conference & Expo! It is the place for companies to bring their new launch to the forefront of L&D professionals. DevLaunch provides conference attendees an unmatched opportunity to gather information on the latest launches and substantial upgrades being added to the global learning technologies marketplace, available in an annual takeaway guide.

DevLaunch includes companies that are offering new products and services launched in the last 12 months as well as those just starting out. It is also the place to access the best deals, to compare prices, to get advice, and even try before you buy! DevLaunch takes place on October 23 & 24 during DevLearn Conference & Expo at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"DevLearn Conference & Expo, is well established as the leading learning technologies exposition in North America. We are now thrilled to announce DevLaunch which will be the industry's annual showcase of the newest tools, technologies, products, and services available today," said David Holcombe, President of Focuszone Media, Inc. "Our goal is to encourage industry suppliers to build product development cycles around DevLearn so the entire industry can benefit from having all the latest resources in one place."

DevLearn Conference & Expo is produced by The eLearning Guild, a community and resource for L&D professionals. The eLearning Guild produces resources and events for their community including three conferences and exhibitions each year. DevLearn is the Guild's largest event where industry peers gather to look at what's now and what's next in learning and development.

