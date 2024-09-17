Introducing Direct-to-Consumer Coaching for Working Parents: Josie Launches D2C Option

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Josie, the innovative platform dedicated to supporting working parents, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Direct-to-Consumer option. Previously available only through employer partnerships, Josie is now expanding its reach to offer personalized and integrated mental health and career coaching and content directly to working parents, making it easier than ever to navigate the complexities of balancing career and family life. The announcement is coming on the heels of the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on the growing pressures and mental health challenges experienced by parents.

Building Resiliency in Working Parents

Josie has always been dedicated to empowering new parents through employer partnerships. Now they are expanding their reach to offer their unique support directly to parents who are balancing career and family. Josie's mission is to provide targeted mental health, career, and leadership support through one-on-one coaching, actionable content, and community events, ensuring that parents can thrive both personally and professionally.

Trusted Partner in Working Parenthood

With the D2C option, Josie offers a personalized experience for the unique needs of working parents. Key features include:

Targeted Coaching Programs : Josie offers dedicated coaching programs for parental leave and beyond, helping parents gain confidence and strengthen resilience in navigating work and family life.

: Josie offers dedicated coaching programs for parental leave and beyond, helping parents gain confidence and strengthen resilience in navigating work and family life. Actionable Content : Clients can access Josie's robust content library of tips, tools, playbooks, script sheets, etc. to help tackle the tricky scenarios that often come with working parenthood.

: Clients can access Josie's robust content library of tips, tools, playbooks, script sheets, etc. to help tackle the tricky scenarios that often come with working parenthood. Empathy and Expertise: No chat bots here! Josie coaches are experienced professionals and parents who listen without judgment and cheer you on. They are credentialed in executive, mental health, parenting, and/or transition coaching.

A Vision for the Future

Josie aims to create a world where working parents don't have to choose between their careers and their children. By helping parents unleash their innate leadership skills, Josie empowers them to shine in both their personal and professional lives.

Visit MyJosie.com to learn more about their Direct-to-Consumer option and start your journey towards a balanced and fulfilling life as a working parent.

About Josie

Josie is dedicated to supporting working parents through personalized coaching, relevant content, and a community of like-minded experts. Its goal is to help working parents embrace their whole selves, celebrate imperfection, and succeed with empathy, purpose, and grit.

