Introducing Docspire: Purpose-Built Document Intelligence for Your Industry

The new AI platform eliminates implementation friction with pre-built industry intelligence and code-free customization.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docspire today announced its launch as an AI-powered document intelligence platform, bringing contextual understanding to industries that have been stuck with basic text extraction for decades. While legacy OCR tools treat every document like a scanning exercise, Docspire reads documents the way industry professionals do, understanding that a 1003 loan application requires different validation than a tax return, or that invoice discrepancies matter more than typos.

Docspire by Astera

The platform enters the document processing space where companies have tried everything from robotic process automation to training machine learning models, only to fall back on manual data entry when technology can't handle real-world complexity. Docspire's early adopters report 80% reductions in processing time and 99.5% accuracy rates across handwritten forms, scanned PDFs, and unstructured documents.

"Every document processing platform claims to solve problems, until teams start using it. Most fail to deliver and overlook real-world use cases." said Ayesha Amjad, Founder and CPO of Docspire. "We've spent years watching teams wrestle with tools that weren't built for how they actually work. Docspire starts with industry intelligence, not generic machine learning, hoping to figure it out," said Ibrahim Surani, CEO of Docspire.

Built for How Industries Actually Work

Docspire comes with built-in intelligence for mortgage origination, accounts payable and other document-intensive operations. It recognizes industry-specific document types and handles them automatically.

For example, in mortgage document processing, it performs cross-validation checks, spots missing or inconsistent files and sends follow-ups to request the right documents while keeping a complete audit trail for traceability and compliance.

When workflows go beyond standard templates, Docspire adapts instantly. Teams can describe what they need in plain language and the system updates validation rules, extraction logic and routing automatically. No code or long setup required.

Powered by context-aware AI, Docspire connects every stage of document processing, from ingestion and validation to analytics and delivery, with human review only for exceptions. The platform includes built-in tracking, visibility and search, making it easy for teams to find documents quickly, review progress, and track performance in real time.

Whether you are processing a few hundred files or millions, Docspire's flexible and scalable architecture grows with your needs. It supports 40+ languages and integrates seamlessly with CRMs, ERPs, and loan origination systems.

From Sign-Up to Live in Minutes

Docspire delivers enterprise power without the complexity, long timelines, or high costs of traditional software. It's ready to use right away, with no setup or technical hurdles.

Teams can start a 14-day free trial, connect to their systems and begin processing documents within minutes. Pricing is flexible and scales with actual usage, so businesses only pay for what they need.

About Docspire

Docspire is an AI-powered document intelligence platform backed by Astera. Purpose-built for mortgage lending, accounts payable and other document-intensive industries, Docspire transforms manual, document-heavy operations into fast, reliable and scalable workflows.

Media Contact:

Sameen Faisal

+1-805-586-2203

[email protected]

SOURCE Docspire by Astera