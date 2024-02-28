Introducing Doctor- Designed ClearCast PAL™, the World's First Personal Assistive Listening (PAL) Device

Like "Cheaters for your Ears", the ClearCast PAL is designed specifically to make conversations clearer

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCast Hearing is re-imagining the hearing device space with a focus on innovation and technology. Designed by board certified Ear, Nose, and Throat Physician, Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, ClearCast PAL™ enhances the lives of consumers by making conversations clearer and listening to the television effortless.

Dr. Cherukuri, renowned as an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid pioneer, has transformed the landscape of affordable solutions benefitting over 300,000 patients. Despite his success in reducing the cost of entry-level hearing aids, he was taken aback by the number of individuals still struggling without proper assistance. This realization led him to conclude that hearing aids should not be the sole approach to addressing hearing loss. After in-depth research, he pinpointed a key factor in understanding conversations— signal-to-noise ratio, highlighting the difference in loudness between speech and disruptive background noises.

Recognizing the demand for innovation, Dr. Cherukuri developed the ClearCast PAL™, the world's first Personal Assistive Listening device providing a practical, easy and inexpensive alternative to traditional hearing aids. Users can simply slip on the neckband, insert the earbuds, and adjust the volume to enjoy conversations through the neckband's microphone. When listening to the television or in situations involving more significant hearing loss, the included wireless microphone can be strategically placed near the sound source, maximizing the signal-to-noise ratio and transmitting that sound directly to the user's earbuds.

"Unlike conventional hearing aids, ClearCast PAL™ offers an industry-first dual microphone mode designed to empower users to hear what they want, when they want, near or far, without the need for all-day hearing aid usage," said Dr. Cherukuri. "It's like having a pair of reading glasses or 'cheaters for your ears.'"

ClearCast PAL™ offers a versatile listening experience with two microphone modes, ensuring clear hearing, even for individuals with severe hearing loss, surpassing that of traditional hearing aids. Notably, ClearCast uses 2.4 Ghz digital technology, a superior choice for synchronizing audio with lip movement compared to the latency effect with Bluetooth, enhancing the overall listening experience.

About ClearCast Hearing

ClearCast PAL™ is a Category 2 FDA-registered personal assistive listening device designed to provide an affordable, user-friendly, and highly effective solution for those that struggle with their hearing. Developed by Dr. Sreek Cherukuri, a board-certified Ear, Nose, and Throat Doctor, ClearCast PAL™ is tailored for individuals seeking improved listening, communication, and connection in specific scenarios and settings. Its purpose is to simplify the process of comprehending conversations, whether in the comfort of your home, while watching television, or dining at a restaurant. For more information, please visit https://clearcasthearing.com/

